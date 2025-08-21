IDL Diagnostics AB: IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) Interim Report January 1st to June 30th, 2025

A word from the CEO

"In the second quarter, we have focused on creating a stable foundation to broaden and develop our sales, both in existing and upcoming new markets. A crucial factor for success is an attractive and relevant product range. The deepened cooperation with our partner Concile will play an important role in helping us achieve this goal.

Sales of our bladder cancer test, UBC Rapid, continued to show strong growth during the first half of the year with an increase of 18% compared with the same period last year. However, revenue for our typhoid fever test Tubex fell short of expectations, although it remains at a high level."



Anders Hultman, CEO



Reporting period April 1st - June 30th

Net sales amounted to KSEK 10,143 (15,273).

Profit after financial items amounted to KSEK -14,889 (-13,054)*.

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to KSEK -1,798 (2,767).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0,06 (-0,06).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 44,265 (48,705).

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to KSEK -4,757 (-1,943).

*Includes costs for goodwill amortization of KSEK 9,895 (9,895) for the quarter.



Reporting period January 1st - June 30th

Net sales amounted to KSEK 25,451 (28,076).

Profit after financial items amounted to KSEK -27,217 (-23,594)*.

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to KSEK -2,910 (-1,447).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0,12 (-0,10).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 44,265 (48,705).

EBITDA for the period amounted to to KSEK -6,969 (-1,380).

* Includes costs for goodwill amortization of KSEK 19,789 (19,789) for the period.





Highlights

Deepened partnership

IDL Diagnostics is expanding its collaboration with Concile. A letter of intent has been signed to strengthen the partnership and facilitate sales of concile's combined product portfolio outside Germany.

Several initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen international presence. Among them by expanding our sales organization with a Sales Director, who will focus on new markets.

The company has changed its name from AroCell to IDL Diagnostics. The new name will serve as a unifying brand for all of the company's operations and products, while clarifying the company's direction and forming a strong foundation for continued growth.



Interim report January 1st - June 30th, 2025 (Link)

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50

E-mail: anders.hultman@idldiagnostics.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com

This information is information that IDL Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-21 08:00 CEST.