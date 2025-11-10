IDL Diagnostics AB: First commercial order from Japanese partner secured for the Chinese market

IDL Diagnostics has secured its first commercial order for TPS CLIA from its Japanese partner, a leading global Japanese IVD company, for deployment within the Chinese market.

"I am happy to announce that the development of the TPS CLIA on our Japanese platform provider is finalised and we have received the first commercial order, which is an important milestone for the Chinese market", says Anders Hultman, CEO.

The agreement with the Japanese company has been initiated through our collaboration with ZECEN. The Japanese partner is a major publicly traded Japanese IVD company with presence in over 190 countries and is now expanding its product portfolio with IDL Diagnostics' TPS on its automated CLIA platforms in China.

While the monetary value of the order is not substantial, the initial volume of 15,000 tests serves as a clear testament to the successful development of the TPS CLIA and demonstrates that the commercialization process is progressing.

Currently, TPS CLIA is integrated into ZECEN Biotech and Fosun Diagnostics' automated CLIA platforms within the Chinese market. The Japanese company has over 2,500 CLIA platforms installed in China, and TPS CLIA will gradually be implemented on these platforms.

IDL Diagnostics is also commercializing its next-generation proprietary biomarkers on the ZECEN company's Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA) platform. Two of our biomarkers, UBC and TK1 are currently advancing through final stages of development, with regulatory submissions planned for early next year and commercial launches anticipated at the end of 2026. The new products will strengthen ZECEN's CLIA-based oncology and precision diagnostics portfolio, enhancing the company's competitiveness in both domestic and global markets.

IDL Diagnostics continues to strengthen its position in immunodiagnostics by expanding its range of CLIA platforms and developing new biomarkers. These advances enable earlier cancer detection and deliver better treatment outcomes for patients, further enhancing the company's significance within global healthcare.

