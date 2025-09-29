IDL Diagnostics AB: IDL Diagnostics secures patent approval in Hong Kong for the use of TK1 protein in respiratory infections

IDL Diagnosticsl AB (publ) is pleased to announce that its patent application (HK40055647) for the novel use of thymidine kinase 1 (TK1) protein in detecting and categorizing respiratory infections has been granted in Hong Kong. This expands the company's intellectual property portfolio, following earlier approvals in Europe (EP3966568) and Japan.

The patent covers the use of serum TK1 (sTK1) to predict and diagnose Mycoplasma pneumonia caused by M. pneumoniae, as well as distinguishing it from other bacterial pneumonias based on TK1 protein levels.

The research that supports the patent demonstrates an exciting opportunity to extend the use of our TK1 test to include respiratory infections. By strengthening the protection of our test, we facilitate further commercialization and broader use of our TK1 marker.

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com