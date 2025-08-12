Anzeige
WKN: A12CNW | ISIN: SE0003883990
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:21
0,035 Euro
+1,75 % +0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 09:10 Uhr
IDL Diagnostics AB: New Study Highlights Potential of IDL diagnostics biomarkers TK1 and TPS in Guiding Therapy for Advanced Prostate Cancer

A new scientific study that has been accepted for publication in Urologic Oncology: Seminars and Original Investigations demonstrates a useful clinical application of two IDL Diagnostics blood biomarkers: serum thymidine kinase 1 (sTK1) and tissue polypeptide specific antigen (TPS). Simple blood tests based on measuring these two biomarkers can be used to identify patients with rapidly proliferating tumors and can be used for clinical treatment decisions.

The study evaluated serum samples from 208 men diagnosed with castrate resistant prostate cancer at the Medical University of Vienna and Semmelweis University, Budapest. Results show that patients with elevated serum levels of both sTK1 and TPS responded significantly better to docetaxel-based chemotherapy compared to androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPIs) such as enzalutamide or abiraterone.

Key Findings:

  • Patients with high sTK1 and TPS levels had a median overall survival of 14.6 months when treated with docetaxel, compared to only 6.8 months with ARPIs.
  • Patients with low biomarker levels showed no significant difference in survival between treatment types, suggesting that ARPIs remain a viable option in these cases.
  • The predictive value of the biomarkers aligns with established mechanisms of drug action where docetaxel is known to target rapidly dividing cells.


"Prostate cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related death among men in Sweden. This study shows that a blood test based on a combination of serum TK1 and TPS may help clinicians to choose the most optimal treatment for men with advanced stages of this disease." Professor Stig Linder.

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50
E-mail: anders.hultman@idldiagnostics.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.arocell.com

