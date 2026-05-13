IDL Diagnostics AB: IDL Diagnostics (publ) Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2026

A word från the CEO

"IDL Diagnostics has started 2026 with the strongest quarter in the company's history, and the clear growth trend that we began to see toward the end of last year has continued. It is also very gratifying to be able to report both a positive result and positive cash flow for the quarter. Order intake continues to look very promising, and we have a clear plan to increase our presence in new markets, thereby enhancing the potential for continued growth over time.

Revenue in Q1 amounted to SEK 16.7 million, demonstrating continued strong demand for our products. Profit amounted to SEK 1.2 million and EBITDA came in at SEK 2.2 million, confirming that the business is profitable and that we are succeeding in maintaining a stable cost level. Cash flow of SEK 760 thousand strengthens our financial position and enables continued investment in development and expansion."



Anders Hultman, CEO



Summary of the period January 1 - March 31

Net sales amounted to SEK 16,737 thousand (15,307).

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 1,211 thousand (-2,522).

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to SEK 2,138 thousand (-607).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.01 (-0.01).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 37,334 thousand (46,470).

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK 2,158 thousand (-1,609).





Highlights

IDL forms joint venture company with concile

IDL Diagnostics has formed a joint venture company together with its long-established partner, concile GmbH. Through this collaboration, IDL's product portfolio will be broadened and marketed to a larger market.

Exhibitor at WHX Labs in Dubai

IDL Diagnostics participated as an exhibitor at WHX Labs in Dubai together with concile. The main focus was on delivering multiple biomarkers across different POC readers and supporting testing for infection, cardiovascular diseases, oncology, hormones, and chronic diseases in a structured and platform-based manner.

Partner meetings and CLIA focus in China

IDL visited China and met with CLIA partners with the aim of gaining a better understanding of their challenges and how they can be supported in the launch and marketing of these products in the Chinese market.



Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2026 (Link)

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50

E-mail: anders.hultman@idldiagnostics.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye Sweden AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com

This information is information that IDL Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 08:00 CEST.