Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNW | ISIN: SE0003883990 | Ticker-Symbol: 80R
Frankfurt
05.03.26 | 08:15
0,020 Euro
-4,72 % -0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDL DIAGNOSTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDL DIAGNOSTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IDL Diagnostics AB: Anders Hultman will be stepping down as CEO of IDL Diagnostics

The Board of Directors of IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) ("IDL Diagnostics") and CEO Anders Hultman have today agreed that Anders will be leaving his role as CEO of IDL Diagnostics.

"Anders Hultman has, during his five years as CEO of IDL Diagnostics, led the company in a commendable manner. He has strengthened the company's position and positioned it for continued growth, including through the acquisition and merger of AroCell and IDL Biotech, as well as by developing our sales channels and partnerships. Under Anders' leadership, IDL Diagnostics has become the company it is today; the board believes that now is the right time for new leadership to guide IDL Diagnostics towards increased profitability and continued growth," says Max Pihlqvist, Chairman of the Board.

"I have had the privilege of working at the company for more than seven years, five of which as CEO. During this period, the company has undergone significant changes, not least through the acquisition of IDL Biotech. Over the past five years, sales have almost tripled while we have strengthened the organisation. We have also broadened our product portfolio through the formation of a joint venture that will be of great importance for our ability to grow in new markets. The company is well equipped to take the next step in its growth journey," says Anders Hultman, outgoing CEO.

Anders will continue in his current role during a transitional period. The board will now begin the process of recruiting a new CEO.

Contacts

Max Pihlqvist, Chairman of the Board
Phone: +46 42 32 40 16
Email: max.pihlqvist@labex.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye Sweden AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com

This information is information that IDL Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-05 08:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.