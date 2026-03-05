IDL Diagnostics AB: Anders Hultman will be stepping down as CEO of IDL Diagnostics

The Board of Directors of IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) ("IDL Diagnostics") and CEO Anders Hultman have today agreed that Anders will be leaving his role as CEO of IDL Diagnostics.

"Anders Hultman has, during his five years as CEO of IDL Diagnostics, led the company in a commendable manner. He has strengthened the company's position and positioned it for continued growth, including through the acquisition and merger of AroCell and IDL Biotech, as well as by developing our sales channels and partnerships. Under Anders' leadership, IDL Diagnostics has become the company it is today; the board believes that now is the right time for new leadership to guide IDL Diagnostics towards increased profitability and continued growth," says Max Pihlqvist, Chairman of the Board.

"I have had the privilege of working at the company for more than seven years, five of which as CEO. During this period, the company has undergone significant changes, not least through the acquisition of IDL Biotech. Over the past five years, sales have almost tripled while we have strengthened the organisation. We have also broadened our product portfolio through the formation of a joint venture that will be of great importance for our ability to grow in new markets. The company is well equipped to take the next step in its growth journey," says Anders Hultman, outgoing CEO.

Anders will continue in his current role during a transitional period. The board will now begin the process of recruiting a new CEO.

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye Sweden AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com

This information is information that IDL Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-05 08:30 CET.