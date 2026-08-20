IDL Diagnostics AB: IDL Diagnostics (publ) Interim Report April 1 - June 30, 2026

A word from the CEO

"I am pleased to report that we continued to demonstrate strong sales growth during the second quarter, supported by a robust order intake that provides positive momentum heading into future periods. Particularly encouraging is the ongoing development within our urology segment, where sales increased by 50 percent compared with the same period of the prior year.

Our portfolio within infectious diseases also delivered stable growth of 32 percent. The continued demand for our products is a testament to the strong value proposition we offer and the trust customers have in our diagnostic solutions."



Gustav Sten, CEO



Summary of the period April 1 - June 30

Net sales amounted to SEK 14, 556 thousand (10, 143).

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK -1, 076 thousand (-5, 081).

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to SEK -1, 439 thousand (-1, 289).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.00 (-0.02).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 35, 314 thousand (44, 265).

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK -148 thousand (-4, 137).



Highlights

Gustav Sten new CEO of IDL Diagnostics

On May 28, Gustav Sten assumed the position of new CEO of IDL. After eight years with the company, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), he succeeded Anders Hultman.

Strong revenue increase

Revenue increased by 43.5 percent during the second quarter of 2026 compared with the corresponding period of the prior year. At the same time, the gross margin strengthened to 59.9 percent, compared with 47.3 percent in Q2 2025.

Visit to Indonesia and the Philippines

In May, IDL Diagnostics visited distributors, hospitals and clinics in Indonesia and the Philippines to strengthen partnerships, discuss business development, and identify new opportunities in fields such as oncology. The visits provided valuable insights into market needs and the use of TUBEX in laboratory environments, which will contribute to the company's continued development in the region.



Interim Report April 1 - June 30, 2026 (Link)

Contacts

Gustav Sten, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 67

E-mail: gustav.sten@idldiagnostics.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye Sweden AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.idldiagnostics.com

This information is information that IDL Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 08:00 CEST.