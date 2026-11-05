Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Interim Report Q3 2026

EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER
- First patient dosed in the amended HO172 clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (July 24)
- Active Biotech expanded US collaboration to advance tasquinimod clinical development in myelofibrosis (August 18)
- Active Biotech announced that global patent protection for laquinimod has been strengthened with Patent Grant in Japan (September 30)
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
- First cohort under amended protocol successfully completed safety evaluation in HOVON 172 MF clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (October 13)
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|SEK M
|Jul-Sep
|Jan-Sep
|Full year
|2026 2025
|2026 2025
|2025
|Net sales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Operating profit/loss
|-8,5
|-6.0
|-27.3
|-28.5
|-37.6
|Profit/loss after tax
|-8,3
|-6.0
|-26.8
|-28.2
|-37.3
|Earnings per share (SEK)
|-0,32
|-0.49
|-1,02
|-2.29
|-2.77
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
|36.3
|9.1
|65.1
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com
The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for public disclosure on 2026-11-05 at 08:30 CEST.
For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com
About Active Biotech
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.