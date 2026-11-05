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AB

WKN: A41Z2Z | ISIN: SE0029278555 | Ticker-Symbol: BTP
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:07
0,287 Euro
-11,71 % -0,038
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3100,38509:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 08:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Interim Report Q3 2026

EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

  • First patient dosed in the amended HO172 clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (July 24)
  • Active Biotech expanded US collaboration to advance tasquinimod clinical development in myelofibrosis (August 18)
  • Active Biotech announced that global patent protection for laquinimod has been strengthened with Patent Grant in Japan (September 30)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • First cohort under amended protocol successfully completed safety evaluation in HOVON 172 MF clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (October 13)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

SEK MJul-SepJan-SepFull year

2026 20252026 20252025
Net sales-----
Operating profit/loss-8,5-6.0-27.3-28.5-37.6
Profit/loss after tax-8,3-6.0-26.8-28.2-37.3
Earnings per share (SEK)-0,32-0.49-1,02-2.29-2.77
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)

36.39.165.1

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com
The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for public disclosure on 2026-11-05 at 08:30 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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