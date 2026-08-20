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WKN: A41Z2Z | ISIN: SE0029278555 | Ticker-Symbol: BTP
Stuttgart
20.08.26 | 10:21
0,447 Euro
+0,34 % +0,002
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4470,51110:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Interim Report Q2 2026

EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

  • Preclinical data with tasquinimod in myelodysplastic neoplasms published in HemaSphere (April 14)
  • Active Biotech publishes results from the LION study on ocular absorption and distribution of laquinimod in the eye (April 20)
  • Active Biotech announced that European regulatory approval has been obtained to resume enrolment in the HOVON 172 MF study evaluating tasquinimod in myelofibrosis and conducted in collaboration between Active Biotech, Oncode and HOVON (May 13)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • First patient dosed in the amended HO172 clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (July 24)
  • Active Biotech expands US collaboration to advance tasquinimod clinical development in myelofibrosis (August 18)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

SEK MApr-JunJan-JunFull-year

2026 20252026 20252025
Net sales
-
--
Operating profit/loss-10.2-11.3-18.8-22.5-37,6
Profit/loss after tax-10.1-11.2-18.4-22.2-37,3
Earnings per share (SEK)-0.38-0.91-0.70-1.81-2,77
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)

43.916.865,1

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com
Active Biotech AB (Corp. reg. no. 556223-9227) / Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund / +46 46 19 20 00

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

This information is information that Active Biotech is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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