Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Strengthens Global Patent Protection for Laquinimod with Patent Grant in Japan

Lund, September 30, 2026, Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced that the Japan Patent Office has formally granted the company's patent application covering an ophthalmic formulation of the clinical drug candidate laquinimod, under development for the treatment of severe inflammatory eye diseases, e.g. non-infectious uveitis. The patent, granted under patent number 7918190, provides intellectual property protection and potential market exclusivity in Japan until 2042.

"This patent grant in Japan represents an important milestone in our strategy to establish strong global intellectual property protection for laquinimod and enhance the long-term value of our portfolio," said Helén Tuvesson, CEO of Active Biotech.

"Japan is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets and an important territory for ophthalmology. Securing patent protection in Japan strengthens the commercial potential of laquinimod and supports future partnering and development opportunities in the region," she continued.

The patent relates to an innovative eye drop formulation of laquinimod optimized to facilitate trans-corneal scleral passage of laquinimod to the posterior parts of the eye. The formulation is intended for use in the treatment of inflammatory eye diseases in the posterior parts of the eye, including conditions such as uveitis, wet AMD and other ocular inflammatory disorders. Corresponding patents were recently granted in Europe.

Active Biotech plans to advance into Phase II development in patients with uveitis together with a commercial partner. Efforts to establish such partnerships are ongoing.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

About laquinimod

Laquinimod is a first-in-class immunomodulator that promotes immune tolerance and reduces the pro-inflammatory and angiogenic response by targeting of the myeloid cell compartment. Laquinimod is developed as a new treatment for inflammatory eye disorders in the first step non-infectious uveitis. Laquinimod was previously studied in patients with neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases, including a phase III randomized study program in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. The clinical safety and tolerability of laquinimod is well known and preclinical data in disease models support the use of laquinimod for the treatment of severe eye disorders including uveitis and eye disorders with abnormal vascularization.

For more information about the study please see clinicaltrials.gov NCT06161415.