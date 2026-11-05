

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) reported that, for the three months ended 30 September 2026, Group sales were 450 million pounds, up 6.6% on an organic basis from last year, with growth driven by Consumer Care. The Group said Beauty sales were exceptionally strong, with double-digit percentage sales growth in both Beauty Actives and Beauty Care. The Group remains on track to deliver its full year 2026 outlook and full year 2028 financial framework.



Croda is targeting approximately 50 million pounds reduction in working capital and approximately 100 million pounds of total annualised pre-tax benefits both for full year 2028. The Group said it remains on track to deliver the expected transformation benefits, with further incremental cost savings expected in second half of 2026 and in 2027.



Croda shares are trading at 3,759.00 pence on LSE, up 4.04%.



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