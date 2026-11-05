

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean tobacco maker KT&G Corp. (033780.KS) Thursday reported higher third-quarter operating income as sales increased from a year earlier.



Quarterly operating income rose 13.9% to 530.08 billion won from 465.29 billion won a year before.



Meanwhile, Net income attributable to shareholders fell 74.7% to 106.10 billion won from 419.25 billion won last year.



Profit before income tax from continuing operations declined to 173.98 billion won from 544.23 billion won in the year-ago quarter.



Sales increased 4.3% to 1.91 trillion won from 1.83 trillion won in the year-ago period.



Shares of KT&G closed Thursday's trading 1.15% higher at 194,200.00 won on KSE.



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