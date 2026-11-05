

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.DE, DTEGY) reported Thursday higher third-quarter results, benefited by improved performance mainly in Germany and US. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook for adjusted earnings per share, but raised adjusted EBITDA AL view, citing higher expectations at T-Mobile US.



In addition, the German telecom major announced plan to buy back shares worth up to 2 billion euros in 2027, and to raise the dividend to 1.10 euros per share, an increase of 10 percent against the 2025 financial year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Deutsche Telekom continues to expect recurring adjusted earnings per share at around 2.20 euros.



The firm now expects adjusted EBITDA AL to total around 47.6 billion euros, up from around 47.5 billion euros expected earlier.



The free cash flow AL forecast rises to around 20.1 billion euros, adjusted from around 20.0 billion euros.



T-Mobile US is on track to achieving its postpaid customer accounts targets for 2026.



In the third quarter, Deutsche Telekom's net earnings came in at 2.762 billion euros, 13.8 percent higher than 2.427 billion euros last year.



Earnings per share climbed 15.5 percent to 0.58 euro from 0.50 euro a year ago.



Adjusted earnings were 3.008 billion euros or 0.63 euro per share for the period, compared to 2.670 billion euros or 0.55 euro per share in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.8 percent year-over-year to 13.791 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA AL went up 9.9 percent from last year to 12.210 billion euros.



Adjusted EBITDA AL increased 8.0 percent in organic terms.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5 percent to 31.102 billion euros from 28.935 billion euros last year.



On an organic basis, revenue was up 5.5 percent year-on-year. Service revenues grew by 4.1 percent in organic terms to 26.0 billion euros.



In the Germany operating segment, revenue increased 3.9 percent year-on-year to 6.6 billion euros. Deutsche Telekom added 11,000 broadband customers in the third quarter, compared to a decline of 25,000 customers in the prior-year period.



T-Mobile Service revenues grew 6.3 percent year-on-year to $19.4 billion. The U.S. company added 274,000 accounts between June and September, bringing the total to nearly 35 million.



On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were trading at 26.35 euros, down 1.53 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News