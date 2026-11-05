

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HKMPY), a British pharmaceutical company, on Thursday revised its annual operating profit outlook and reaffirmed revenue growth guidance. In addition, the company confirmed that Becky Hall will join Hikma as chief financial officer on March 8, 2027.



For fiscal 2026, Hikma now expects operating profit of $740 million to $760 million, compared with the earlier outlook of $720 million to $770 million. The company still anticipates revenue growth of 2% to 4%.



For fiscal 2025, the company had posted an operating profit of $542 million and revenue of $3.35 billion.



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