Leaders from the Adecco Group, ArianeGroup, Cigref, Lagardère Travel Retail, Linxens, Pfizer, Philip Morris International, Thales, WPP and more to join ISG AI Impact Summit Paris

European enterprises face growing pressure to turn AI adoption into measurable business value, as new research from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, finds that AI performance and adoption are exceeding expectations, but business and financial returns are lagging.

Strategies for moving AI beyond isolated experiments and building the data foundations, operating models and governance frameworks needed to scale AI will be explored at the 2026 ISG AI Impact Summit Paris, November 9-10 at the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel. Leaders from the Adecco Group, ArianeGroup, Cigref, Lagardère Travel Retail, Linxens, Pfizer, Philip Morris International, Thales, WPP and other organizations will join the event.

"ISG research shows that many enterprises are struggling to translate productivity gains from AI into business outcomes," said Pierre Moulin, director, ISG, and chair of the ISG AI Impact Summit Paris. "European organizations must determine how to capture returns from AI while maintaining control over their data, managing risk and preparing their people and systems for increasingly autonomous operations."

The summit will open with a keynote presentation by Pierre Matuchet, senior vice president, IT Digital Transformation, with talent and technology advisory firm the Adecco Group. The "Business Value of AI: From Use Cases to Measurable Enterprise Outcomes" session will explore how European organizations can identify high-value use cases, establish governance, redesign processes and measure returns.

In the afternoon, the summit will examine how enterprises can prepare their data, technology and workforce for increasingly autonomous operations. The "Enterprise Playbook for Sovereign AI" panel will feature Général Dominique Trinquand, president, DHT Conseil, and Marc Valès, president, Terrespace, discussing how European organizations can balance innovation with sovereignty, security and control. "From Reactive to Predictive: How AI Is Reinventing Territorial Resilience," a keynote session delivered by Jean-Philippe Régnault of Institut Sapiens, will explore the role of integrated intelligence in emergency management.

Laurent Gallo, chief data officer, ArianeGroup; Jessica Gold, head of AI, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Erbin Lim, director of engineering, Pfizer, will join the "Business Value of AI: From Use Cases to Measurable Enterprise Outcomes" panel discussion on how to select and scale the highest-value AI initiatives, before a final presentation from Henri Dagrain, general delegate, Cigref.

Day one will conclude with the ISG Startup Challenge, featuring entrepreneurs pitching innovative business solutions for a vote on which solution audience members would be most likely to implement. Contestants will include Theo Marcolini, GTM lead at Neuralk, which provides a prediction layer for large-scale structured data.

Day two of the summit will examine how AI priorities are evolving from experimentation to measurable value, infrastructure sustainability and responsible adoption. Remi Tromeur, head of the Global Vendor Management Office at Thales Global Services will deliver the opening keynote, "AI in Vendor Management: Thales' Approach to Contracts and Service Performance," sharing a practical model for measuring and scaling AI impact.

The "Human and AI Collaboration: Skills, Roles and Transformation" panel discussion will feature Valentine Ferreol, IS vice president and group CIO, Linxens; Ritika Rajpal, global director, Marketing and Digital Innovation at WPP, and David Rudnianski, chief digital and data officer at Loxam, addressing skills, leadership practices and organizational changes for effective human-AI partnerships.

Important security considerations in designing, deploying and scaling AI will be the topic of the "Building AI Systems That Can Be Trusted: Data, Platforms, Agents and Security" panel, with Jean Wimmerlin, director, IMS Global Procurement Technology and HR at Philip Morris International; Louis Frank, head of AI for Barnes International, and Sylvain Joyeux, partner at Cloix Mendès-Gil.

Other sessions at the ISG AI Impact Summit Paris will examine emerging trends shaping enterprise AI; how organizations can build compelling business cases for AI investment, and how to evaluate the infrastructure, platforms and architectures needed to support intelligent enterprise operations.

The ISG AI Impact Summit Paris is sponsored by DXC Technology, Tata Communications, Tata Consultancy Services, NTT DATA, Inetum, Accenture, Clocate and the TBM Council.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105695646/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Lucy Hermann-Taylor, ISG

+33 06 76 01 35 48

lucy.hermann-taylor@isg-one.com

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com