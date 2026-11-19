Programs recognize software providers and sourcing partnerships driving business and IT transformation

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, has announced the winners of the 2026 ISG Software Innovation Awards and the ISG Paragon Awards for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The winners of both programs were recognized at the 2026 ISG Sourcing Industry Awards gala dinner on Tuesday, November 17, at Fairmont Windsor Park. The ISG Software Innovation Awards celebrate software providers whose innovations drive business and IT transformation, and the ISG Paragon Awards recognize the use of new approaches and technologies in sourcing industry partnerships.

"Congratulations to the EMEA winners of the 2026 ISG Software Innovation Awards and ISG Paragon Awards, who are setting new standards for innovation and enterprise transformation," said John Boccuzzi, Jr., partner and president, ISG Research. "Their achievements show how advances in technology, exceptional service delivery and strong client-provider partnerships can create measurable, lasting business value."

ISG Software Research analysts selected the following winners of the 2026 ISG Software Innovation Awards for EMEA:

Overall Software Innovation: The digital innovation that most successfully maximizes the value of people, processes, information and technology

Winner: Xactly for Xactly Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Award: The software provider that best exemplifies innovation in technologies supporting analytics, data intelligence, data platforms, generative AI, governance, machine learning and AI, operations and streaming and events

Winner: Publicis Sapient for Bohdi

Business and Technologies Award: The software provider that best exemplifies innovation in technologies supporting customers and CX, digital business and workplace, employees and HCM, office of finance and accounting, office of revenue and supply chain and operations

Winner: Infosys for CPS.ai

Industries Award: The software provider that best exemplifies innovation in technologies supporting automotive, CPG retail, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, media telecom or travel hospitality

Winner: Aspire Systems for AFTA 5.0

Information Technology Award: The software provider that best exemplifies innovation in technologies supporting ADM DevOps, cloud infrastructure, compute, edge, network IoT, cybersecurity, intelligent automation, IT management operations, observability and platforms

Winner: ABBYY for Document AI

The 2026 ISG Paragon Awards introduce a new methodology that recognizes up to five winner subcategories within each award category.

Providers are expanding their work across intelligent workflows and business outcomes, as enterprises seek greater innovation, broader service scope and increased output from provider partnerships. The updated methodology recognizes partnerships for distinct contributions to innovation, impact, performance and culture. It also recognizes individuals and small teams for exceptional ownership, expertise or initiative. All winner subcategories carry equal standing.

An independent, expert panel of judges selected the following winners of the 2026 ISG Paragon Awards for EMEA:

AI Pacesetter: Substantial business impact through the adoption of AI

Paragon Challenger Bold Innovation and Change: LTM and a global enterprise

Paragon Champion Outstanding Business Impact: Infosys and Microsoft Corporation

Paragon Contender Consistent High Performance: Infosys and bp

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Paragon Challenger Bold Innovation and Change: UST and FrauDfense

Paragon Champion Outstanding Business Impact: Techwave and Eurochange (Western Union)

Paragon Commendation Excellence in Values and Culture: Wipro and ABB

Paragon Contender Consistent High Performance: Stefanini and Evonik

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Paragon Challenger Bold Innovation and Change: Ramco Systems and Etihad Airways Engineering

Paragon Champion Outstanding Business Impact: EvoluteIQ and The AA

Paragon Commendation Excellence in Values and Culture: UST and Aviva Investors

Paragon Contender Consistent High Performance: DATAGROUP and EEW Energy from Waste GmbH

Partnership of the Year: A high-performing partnership that drove exceptional business outcomes

Paragon Challenger Bold Innovation and Change: Infosys and Telenet

Paragon Champion Outstanding Business Impact: Publicis Sapient and RWE

Paragon Commendation Excellence in Values and Culture: Orion Innovation and Liverpool Football Club

Paragon Contender Consistent High Performance: HCLTech and E.ON Group

Paragon Standout Exceptional Collaboration and Shared Success: LTM and SCANIA AB

Sustainability: Implementations that delivered measurable environmental and/or social outcomes for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees

Paragon Champion Outstanding Business Impact: Wipro and Novartis Foundation

Paragon Commendation Excellence in Values and Culture: ATELIWARE SOFTWARE LTDA and SISTECH

Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Paragon Challenger Bold Innovation and Change: Infosys and NatWest

Paragon Champion Outstanding Business Impact: Mphasis and APTIA

Paragon Commendation Excellence in Values and Culture: Cognizant and The Football Association

Paragon Contender Consistent High Performance: ITC Infotech and British American Tobacco

The November 17 gala dinner also recognized winners of the ISG Provider Lens Awards, honoring outstanding performances by providers featured in ISG Provider Lens studies, and the ISG Star of Excellence awards, which recognize excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback. Full details are available on the award website.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119177093/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Ye, ISG

+44 7833 567868

sarah.ye@isg-one.com



Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com