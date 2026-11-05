DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS AI Signs MOU to Deploy Health Lives Here GLP-1 Patient Management Program with Florida-Based HMO

NFL Alumni Health to support HMO member engagement

Relationship centers on improving member GLP-1 related outcomes through use of the Health Lives Here app and easy access to telehealth, pharmacy and lab testing services

Aim is to reduce hospitalizations and adverse drug events for patients on GLP-1 therapy

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. ("DataMeds SI," "DataMEDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MEDS), a healthcare company that integrates its health information technology and physical infrastructure with its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with a Florida-based health maintenance organization (HMO), whose name is being withheld at its request, to deploy the Health Lives Here (HLH) mobile application for members initially focused on helping members on GLP-1 receptor agonist medications better manage their treatment. The HMO expects to have between 25,000 and 30,000 members for 2027 following open enrollment that closes on December 8, 2026. NFL Alumni Health, a Health Lives Here strategic marketing partner, expects to support member health engagement efforts.

The program outlined in the MOU aims to improve medication adherence, Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) star ratings, initially in obesity and diabetes members. The HMO serves Medicare Advantage members including Chronic Special Needs Plan (C-SNP), and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) beneficiaries.

The proposed program would generate revenue for DataMEDS on a 'per member per month' (PMPM) model for use of the HLH app for all HMO members, with additional revenue generated through an add-on GLP-1 receptor agonist drug patient management program. Additional opportunities for DataMEDS revenue generation related to pharmacy dispensing, diagnostic lab testing and medical food products may arise as part of the opportunity. DataMEDS' retail pharmacy Corexa Pharmacy is in-network with the HMO's pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) and Medicare. The Company's diagnostic laboratory, Helomics, is in-network with Medicare. The companies expect to execute definitive agreements in the fourth quarter of 2026 to begin rolling out the app to members in the first quarter of 2027. The MOU is non-binding and is subject to definitive agreements.

"HMOs represent a significant opportunity for DataMEDS and Health Lives Here," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "While we have been actively adding technologies to our platform to improve our offering, we have been mindful to ensure that we are not only marketing Health Lives Here direct-to-consumer (DTC), but also to organizations that manage patients. This agreement positions us to add our first corporate customer that will allow us to fine-tune our offering for the needs of payors. This framework opens the door to providing payor groups with a platform they can easily implement to help improve efficiency and facilitate member engagement."

About DataMEDS AI

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., is a healthcare company focused on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its health information technology platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform into the Health Lives Here mobile application from Tollo Health, LLC, and its pharmacy-related Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. DataMEDS also owns Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh, PA-based commercial clinical molecular diagnostics laboratory focused on the ChemoFx Assay chemotherapy selection diagnostics test that aims to help oncologists make chemotherapy treatment decisions. Learn more at https://datamedsai.com.

About Tollo Health

Tollo Health, LLC is a healthcare company commercializing proprietary medical foods and dietary supplements and, through TolloBio, developing biopharmaceutical candidates, alongside its Health Lives Here mobile application. Corexa Health, a subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc., distributes select Tollo Health medical foods and dietary supplements under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding; the timing of the Health Lives Here rollout to HMO members; PMPM pricing, the add-on GLP-1 receptor agonist patient management program, and member uptake and engagement; the program's ability to improve medication adherence, HEDIS measures or CMS Star Ratings, or to reduce hospitalizations or adverse drug events; NFL Alumni Health's participation in member engagement activities, and the compliance of those activities with CMS Medicare marketing and communications requirements and FTC endorsement guidance; additional revenue opportunities from pharmacy dispensing, diagnostic lab testing and medical food products; related-party arrangements with Tollo Health, LLC; compliance with federal and state fraud and abuse laws, including the Anti-Kickback Statute and beneficiary inducement rules, and with HIPAA and other privacy and security laws; dependence on a single initial payer customer and the Company's ability to secure additional corporate customers; competition from other telehealth and digital health companies; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations

212.805.3024 | jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

IR@datamedsai.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datameds-ai-signs-mou-to-deploy-health-lives-here-glp-1-patient-manag-1247179