

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rep. Robert Garcia, who is set to become the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has laid out plans to investigate four targets of the Trump administration: the Trump family's businesses, immigration enforcement abuses by DHS and ICE, corporate donations to the White House ballroom, and the cover up of Epstein files.



Outlining a wide-ranging investigative agenda at a news conference in Huntington Beach Wednesday, Garcia said that the Oversight Committee, which he will head in January, will be 'focused like a laser' on several major issue areas.



'We should be very clear that the American people have spoken loudly and clearly - they want change,' Garcia said. 'They are tired of the destruction and the corruption of Donald Trump and this administration.'



He made it clear that his top priority will be to probe alleged crimes within the Trump family; Probing alleged grift, self-dealing, and business activities involving Trump family members, including Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr.



'Our second investigation is focused on DHS and the abuses of ICE,' he told reporters. 'What we see on the streets -- across the country, but I want to talk about California - whether it's been here in Orange County, in Long Beach, in Los Angeles.'



Garcia said he plans to investigate corporate donors to the White House ballroom.



'While you're struggling, CEOs and companies across this country are making record profits. They're putting in systems of surveillance pricing, so that when you go to the supermarket, you might be paying a different price than your neighbor.'



'It is shameful that those in charge have not held one hearing on the Jeffery Epstein investigation in the US house, not one public hearing,' Garcia said, referring to mysteries surrounding the convicted child sex offender. 'The files have not even all been released.'



Earlier, in a two word warning posted on X, the Long Beach Congressman warned Trump administration officials to 'lawyer up.'



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