

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $658.2 million. This compares with $478.4 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 34.9% to $5.599 billion from $4.151 billion last year.



Targa Resources Corp. earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: $658.2 Mln. vs. $478.4 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $5.599 Bln vs. $4.151 Bln last year.



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