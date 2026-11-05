Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SS

WKN: A3EWAU | ISIN: CA82825J1093 | Ticker-Symbol: SVR
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 12:25
0,270 Euro
+5,68 % +0,015
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER STORM MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER STORM MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2560,26914:12
0,2570,26813:36
ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 13:02 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Storm Mining Ltd.: Silver Storm to Present at the 2026 Precious Metals Summit Zurich Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SVRS)(OTCQX:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR) is pleased to announce that Greg McKenzie, President & CEO, will present at the 2026 Precious Metals Summit Zurich conference (the "Summit") that will take place on November 9-11, 2026, at Park Hyatt Zurich.

Presentation date: November 10, 2026
Presentation time: 2:00 pm CET
Presentation location: Room 1, Park Hyatt Zurich
Registration: Invitation only

During the Summit, Mr. McKenzie will also be available for meetings with investors and conference attendees, who will have an opportunity to learn more about Silver Storm's strategic direction as the Company ramps up operations at the La Parrilla Silver Complex ("La Parrilla").

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds a portfolio of silver projects in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is advancing the ramp-up of operations at its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mining areas. Silver Storm also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information about Silver Storm, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Felix Shafigullin, 647-574-5032, felix.shafigullin@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-storm-to-present-at-the-2026-precious-metals-summit-zurich-conference-1247154

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.