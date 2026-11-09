Silver Storm Mining Ltd.: Silver Storm Reports Concentrate Deliveries from La Parrilla

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVRS)(OTCQX:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR) is pleased to provide an update on the production of concentrates at the Company's 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex ("La Parrilla") located in Durango State, Mexico.

Silver Storm delivered a total of 1,570 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of lead-silver concentrate and 1,362 dmt of zinc concentrate in multiple shipments under the offtake prepayment agreement from the initial shipment of concentrates in July 2026 (see the Company's news release dated July 27, 2026) through to September 30, 2026.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, stated, "We are happy to announce that La Parrilla has been generating revenue from concentrate sales on an ongoing basis since the initial shipment in July 2026. With this milestone reached successfully, we are now focused on our next major catalyst: the ramp-up of mining and production at La Parrilla toward a steady-state run-rate."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., Director, Technical Services of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Grant of Stock Options

Pursuant to its 2020 Amended and Restated Incentive Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), Silver Storm has granted stock options of the Company (the "Options") to certain officers and employees of Silver Storm to purchase an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.50 per share for a period of five years from date of grant. The Options all vest periodically in accordance with their terms. The Options granted are under and subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and subject to the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the Exchange.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds a portfolio of silver projects in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is advancing the ramp-up of operations at its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mining areas. Silver Storm also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information about Silver Storm, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

+1 (416) 504-2024

info@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expect a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the ramp-up of mining and production at La Parrilla towards the steady-state run-rate.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, among other things, ramp-up at La Parrilla proceeding substantially in accordance with current plans and timelines, mining rates, grades, throughput and metallurgical recoveries being consistent with the Company's expectations, and the absence of material adverse changes in market conditions, metal prices, permitting status, operating conditions, labour availability, and access to required equipment, parts, and consumables. The Company cautions that its decision to restart operations at La Parrilla, and any related production decisions, are largely based on internal Company data, historical operating results, reports, and engineering assessments and are not supported by a current mineral reserve estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. Operations at La Parrilla have commenced on a pre-commercial ramp-up basis; however, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or sustain planned production levels, declare commercial production, or achieve anticipated operating costs within the timeframe anticipated or at all. A failure to do so would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Such forward-looking information represents management's and Qualified Persons' (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-storm-reports-concentrate-deliveries-from-la-parrilla-1248708