TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVRS)(OTCQX:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference (the "Conference") in London, UK.

Conference date: November 23-24, 2026

Conference location: Convene, 133 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7BX

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO of Silver Storm, will present at the Conference about the Company's strategic direction and ramp-up of operations at the La Parrilla Silver Complex ("La Parrilla").

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and investment analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices with mining company management teams for private in-person meetings. 121 Mining Investment boasts a global conference portfolio, covering London, New York, Miami, Dallas, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Cape Town.

Investors interested in attending the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London can register here: london.121mininginvestment.com/investor-registration

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds a portfolio of silver projects in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is advancing the ramp-up of operations at its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mining areas. Silver Storm also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information about Silver Storm, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

+1 (416) 504-2024

info@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expect a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the ramp-up of mining and production at La Parrilla.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, among other things, ramp-up at La Parrilla proceeding substantially in accordance with current plans and timelines, mining rates, grades, throughput and metallurgical recoveries being consistent with the Company's expectations, and the absence of material adverse changes in market conditions, metal prices, permitting status, operating conditions, labour availability, and access to required equipment, parts, and consumables. The Company cautions that its decision to restart operations at La Parrilla, and any related production decisions, are largely based on internal Company data, historical operating results, reports, and engineering assessments and are not supported by a current mineral reserve estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. Operations at La Parrilla have commenced on a pre-commercial ramp-up basis; however, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or sustain planned production levels, declare commercial production, or achieve anticipated operating costs within the timeframe anticipated or at all. Failure to do so would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Such forward-looking information represents management's and Qualified Persons' (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgement based on information currently available to the Company. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-storm-to-attend-the-121-mining-investment-conference-in-london-uk-1253208