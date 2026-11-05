

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Global market spotlight remains on the U.S. midterm election outcome as well as the assessment of the potential impact on each sector. Markets also braced for Bank of England's widely expected quarter percentage rate hike, for the first time in three years. Anxiety ahead of the monthly payrolls data from the U.S. due on Friday capped gains.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European markets are trading firmly in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields eased across regions.



Crude oil prices rebounded after a three-day losing streak amid investors assessing a potential de-escalation in the Middle east conflict. Gold extended gains. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,684.60, up 0.61% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,702.70, up 0.18% Germany's DAX at 26,603.00, up 0.47% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,898.25, up 0.64% France's CAC 40 at 8,233.67, up 0.68% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,298.65, up 0.53% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 61,158.00, down 1.66% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,065.10, up 2.61% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,689.91, up 0.10% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,796.98, up 3.67% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,383.80, down 5.28%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.53, down 0.04% EUR/USD at 1.1231, up 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.3464, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 158.38, down 0.03% USD/CHF at 0.8172, up 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.7013, up 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.877%, down 0.33% Germany at 3.2643%, down 0.68% France at 4.729%, down 1.93% U.K. at 5.1191%, down 0.32% Japan at 2.763%, down 1.99%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $96.19, up 1.66% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $88.83, up 0.81% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,137.90, up 1.59% Silver Futures (Dec) at $52.81, up 1.01%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $80,449.04, up 2.46% Ethereum at $2,418.92, up 4.04% BNB at $715.98, up 2.01% XRP at $1.32, up 2.31% Solana at $96.86, up 3.60%



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