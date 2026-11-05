

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd. (SJMHY, 0880.HK) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier as revenue declined.



The company posted a quarterly loss of HK$397 million, compared with a profit of HK$9 million a year before.



Adjusted EBITDA declined to HK$705 million from HK$881 million last year.



Total net revenue fell 24.8% to HK$5.287 billion from HK$7.034 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Shares of SJM Holdings closed Thursday's trading 2.95% higher at HK$1.220 on HKSE.



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