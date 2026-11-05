

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Producer price inflation in the Eurozone accelerated further in September to the highest level in just over three-and-a-half years amid soaring energy costs, data from Eurostat revealed Thursday.



Producer prices surged 11.1 percent yearly in September, faster than the 8.3 percent rise in August. The expected inflation rate was 10.9 percent. Moreover, this was the highest rate since February 2023, when prices rose 12.7 percent.



Within producer prices, energy prices showed the biggest growth in September, up 30.0 percent from last year. Prices of intermediate goods increased 7.1 percent, and capital goods prices moved up 2.7 percent.



Prices of durable consumer goods rose 3.4 percent, while non-durable consumer goods prices fell 0.6 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 3.5 percent after rising 3.4 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 2.5 percent, in line with expectations, and faster than the 2.0 percent rise posted in August.



Producer prices in the EU climbed 2.6 percent on a monthly basis and advanced 10.9 percent from the previous year.



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