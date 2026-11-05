Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional geological highlights and interpretations from its summer 2026 drill program at its flagship Davidson River Uranium Project ("Davidson River", or the "Project") located in the southwest Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Detailed logging and structural modelling of the 6,734-metre summer program1 have doubled the modelled width of the Thunderbird structural corridor and identified dravite-clay alteration across the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird trends.

"With the core logged and modelled, we can now see the true scale of the Thunderbird corridor," said Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium. "Every hole along 2.8 kilometres of the Thunderbird Trend intersected the same package of graphitic shear zones, which we now model as 10 steep, stacked shears roughly 450 metres wide, double our pre-program model. We also identified dravite alongside illite and kaolinite clays on all three trends, a key alteration assemblage documented around Patterson Lake Corridor deposits. That's exactly what we look for in the southwest Athabasca basement."

Highlights

Wide, Stacked Shear Zones at Thunderbird: Graphitic shear zones intersected in five drill holes are modelled as 10 stacked, steeply dipping shears forming a structural corridor approximately 450 metres wide along 2.8 kilometres of tested strike length (Figure 3).

Corridor Width Doubled: Drill holes testing newly developed targets more than doubled the known horizontal width of highly prospective graphitic shear zones akin to those hosting high-grade mineralization in the region.

Extensive Structural Deformation: More than 300 metres of shear, fault, and breccia zones logged, with critical brittle reactivation including graphitic cataclasite, fault gouge, and hydraulic breccias (Figures 4 to 7).

Key Hydrothermal Alteration: Chlorite, illite, kaolinite, and hematite alteration concentrated along structures, with dravite identified in five drill holes across all trends tested. Magnesium-rich hydrothermal chlorite, possibly sudoite, identified along the Thunderbird Trend.

Radioactivity in Structural Zones: Anomalous* radioactivity is hosted in deformed pegmatitic rocks and hematite-filled fractures adjacent to brittle-reactivated graphitic shear zones. This includes previously reported readings of up to 1,650 cps in DR-26-040 (Bronco) and 320 cps in DR-26-043 (Thunderbird), as well as up to 570 cps in DR-26-047 (Bronco).

Figure 1. Overview of Standard Uranium's Flagship Davidson River Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin uranium district, along trend from significant uranium discoveries and resources.

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Figure 2. Davidson River Project overview highlighting drill holes with anomalous radioactivity and SWIR-confirmed dravite along the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird trends.

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2026 Drill Program - Structure, Alteration, and Radioactivity

The summer 2026 program comprised 6,734 metres in twelve drill holes testing the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird conductive trends (Figure 2). Since the program concluded, the Company's geological team has completed detailed logging of all drill core and updated the structural model of the drilled trends. Whole-rock geochemical assays are pending.

Key observations and interpretations from the 2026 drilling:

Thunderbird Structural Architecture: Five drill holes tested the Thunderbird Trend over approximately 2.8 kilometres of strike. Oriented core measurements show shear zones striking north-northwest and dipping steeply southwest. Logged graphitic faulting defines 10 stacked shears forming a deep-seated structural corridor approximately 450 metres wide at the unconformity (Figure 3). DR-26-045 constrains the northeast margin on the southern portion of the trend; the corridor remains open to the northeast on the northern portion, down-dip, and along strike. Individual intersections include a 19-metre-wide brittle-ductile graphitic shear zone in DR-26-044 (306.8 to 325.6 m) and a 10-metre-wide graphitic shear zone in DR-26-041 (420.4 to 430.6 m).

Bronco Structural Architecture: Drill holes DR-26-040, -042, -047, and -048 intersected graphitic shear and fault zones that define a Bronco structural corridor approximately 250 to 400 metres wide, tested over 1.3 kilometres of strike. Structures along the Bronco Trend dip moderately to steeply west-southwest.

Warrior Trend: DR-26-049 and DR-26-050 intersected fault and shear zones, including a 5.3-metre fault breccia with local cataclasite and moderate to strong clay alteration in DR-26-049 (474.95 to 480.25 m) and a brittle-reactivated graphitic fault zone in DR-26-050 (253.0 to 256.4 m). Both drill holes intersected dravite and abundant illite-kaolinite clay alteration.

Brittle Reactivation - Accommodation Space for Uranium: Ductile graphitic shear zones across all three trends drilled are overprinted by brittle features including graphitic cataclasite, fault gouge, crackle and hydraulic breccias, and late quartz-carbonate veining (Figures 4 to 7).

Hydrothermal Alteration - Fluid Flow Indicators: Chlorite, clay, hematite, and silicification are concentrated within and adjacent to structures. Spectral results identified dravite with associated clay alteration (illite and/or kaolinite) in five drill holes across all three trends, including dravite-dominant fracture fill in DR-26-047 at 222.6 m. These assemblages are significant as they are documented in the alteration haloes of basement-hosted deposits along the Patterson Lake Corridor. Kaolinite-rich alteration extends more than 300 metres below the unconformity in DR-26-047 and DR-26-049. Magnesium-rich chlorite is most common along Thunderbird (Figure 3).

Radioactivity: Anomalous* radioactivity reported on October 1, 20261 is closely associated with structural deformation. In DR-26-040, readings up to 1,650 cps from 464.0 to 466.0 m occur within brecciated pegmatitic rock with disseminated pyrite, carbonate veinlets, and hematite alteration, approximately 5 metres above a brittle-reactivated graphitic shear and protomylonite zone (Figure 4). In DR-26-043, 320 cps from 356.3 to 356.4 m is confined to hematite-filled fractures with visible offset within the central Thunderbird shear zone (Figures 3 and 5). In DR-26-047, a pegmatite returned up to 570 cps from 493 to 493.5m, situated between a graphite-coated fracture zone (486.2 to 489.7 m) and a brittle-reactivated graphitic shear zone (499.95 to 501.55 m), with weak chlorite, clay, carbonate alteration, and disseminated pyrite. Hydrothermal hematite is an important pathfinder mineral in Athabasca uranium projects.

Figure 3. Thunderbird corridor cross section, looking northwest, with 2022 and 2026 drill holes projected to section. Key alteration phases and radioactivity intersections are highlighted. Shears are interpreted from drill logs and the 3D model. The corridor remains open down-dip and along strike.

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Figure 4. Drill core photos from DR-26-040 (Bronco). A) Graphitic fault zone with chlorite-graphite fault gouge. B) Brecciated pegmatite with disseminated pyrite (up to 1,650 cps). C) Friable graphitic cataclasite with quartz-feldspar clasts, associated with sulphide mineralization. D) Silicified breccia zone.

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Figure 5. Drill core photos from DR-26-043 (Thunderbird). A) Graphitic mylonite with crackle-breccia reactivation. B) Hematite fractures with left-lateral offset in semi-pelitic gneiss (320 cps). C) Shear zone with graphitic and carbonate-rich cataclastic reactivation. D) Graphitic sulphidic cataclasite with pyrite within a brittle-reactivated shear zone.

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Figure 6. Drill core photos from DR-26-041 (Thunderbird). A) Limonite and hematite alteration fronts with coated fracture. B) Matrix-supported graphitic breccia within a fault zone. C) High-strain graphitic shear zone with anastomosing quartz bands. D) Sheared graphitic breccia with thick cm-scale pink quartz-carbonate vein.

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Figure 7. Drill core photos from DR-26-042 (Bronco). A) Quartz-carbonate hydraulic breccia within a graphite-rich fault zone. B) Crenulated fabric within a high-strain graphitic shear structure. C) Sericite clay-altered paragneiss with interstitial pyrite mineralization. D) Graphite-sericite shear zone.

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Next Steps & Follow Up

All three tested trends remain open down-dip and along strike to the north and south. Drill core samples demonstrating uranium pathfinder characteristics were collected systematically throughout all drill holes and have been submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon for whole-rock multi-element geochemical analysis, including partial-digestion for uranium and pathfinder elements. Select samples will also be analyzed to confirm the chlorite species, including sudoite. Results will be combined with the structural model, alteration logging, and geophysics to prioritize follow-up targets along the Thunderbird and Bronco corridors, the dravite-bearing structures on the Warrior Trend, and more than 60 kilometres of untested conductive strike length on the Project.

About the Davidson River Project

Davidson River includes 10 contiguous mineral dispositions totaling 30,737 hectares and lies approximately 25 kilometres west of the Arrow and Triple R uranium deposits and 75 kilometres south of the past-producing Cluff Lake uranium mine. The Company has now completed 23,295 metres of diamond drilling in 51 drill holes on the Davidson River property since 2020, which has further refined the exploration strategy for high-grade basement hosted uranium mineralization on the property. The flagship property hosts more than 70 kilometres of conductive strike across four main trends - the Warrior, Bronco, Thunderbird, and Saint trends. All four trends contain multiple target areas favorable for high-grade** basement hosted uranium mineralization.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Geochemical assays are pending. Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocols. All sample results will be subject to internal QA/QC protocols prior to subsequent release.

Results from samples containing clay alteration were sent to Rekasa Rocks Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to be analyzed by Short Wavelength Infrared Reflectance ("SWIR") via a Portable Infrared Mineral Analyzer ("PIMA") to verify clay species.

Structural orientations reported in this news release were calculated from alpha and beta angles measured on oriented drill core, referenced to the bottom-of-hole line and corrected using downhole survey data. Corridor widths are horizontal widths measured at the unconformity; widths of individual mineralized zones cannot yet be determined.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second ("cps") using a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer and RS-120 Super-Scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. Because the orientation of mineralization is unknown, true widths are unknown and reported intervals represent core lengths. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1 News Release: Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program, https://www.standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-intersects-significant-structure-alteration-and-anomalous-radioactivity-in-multiple-drill-holes-at-the-davidson-river-project-concludes-summer-drill-program

* Using a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer / RS-120 Super-Scintillometer, readings exceeding 300 counts per second (cps) are considered "anomalous," while those exceeding 65,535 cps are considered "off-scale." Readers are cautioned that handheld scintillometer/spectrometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

** The Company defines uranium concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% as "high-grade."

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 272,035 acres (110,089 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 59,748 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,604 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; timing of results of assays; geological interpretations including the Company's beliefs with respect to the Project and similarities to nearby deposits; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that the transaction with Aventis will proceed as planned; the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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