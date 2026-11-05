Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health's CosmoFarm Begins Commissioning New Automated Order-Processing and Vehicle-Loading Infrastructure, Advancing Capacity That Could Support Over $120 Million in Annual Revenue

New order-processing line: automated handling cell and roller conveyor now being commissioned at CosmoFarm's distribution center in Peristeri, Athens, designed to move more orders through the facility in less time

automated handling cell and roller conveyor now being commissioned at CosmoFarm's distribution center in Peristeri, Athens, designed to move more orders through the facility in less time New vehicle-loading lanes: multiple rows of roller flow lanes designed to significantly reduce the time needed to load each delivery vehicle

multiple rows of roller flow lanes designed to significantly reduce the time needed to load each delivery vehicle Earlier dispatch: faster processing and loading are expected to get vehicles on the road sooner, supporting earlier pharmacy deliveries and capacity for additional routes

faster processing and loading are expected to get vehicles on the road sooner, supporting earlier pharmacy deliveries and capacity for additional routes Acquisition pipeline: CosmoFarm has an active letter of intent to acquire a network with approximately €10 million (approximately $11.3 million) in annual gross revenue, which, if completed, would be its largest acquisition to date

CosmoFarm has an active letter of intent to acquire a network with approximately €10 million (approximately $11.3 million) in annual gross revenue, which, if completed, would be its largest acquisition to date Ongoing automation program: the new infrastructure is part of CosmoFarm's multi-year program in robotics, automation and artificial intelligence

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM),a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly owned pharmaceutical distribution subsidiary, CosmoFarm S.A. ("CosmoFarm"), is commissioning new automated order-processing and vehicle-loading infrastructure at its distribution center in Peristeri, western Athens, designed to move pharmacy orders through the facility and onto delivery vehicles faster.

Faster from Order to Dispatch

The new order-processing line consists of an automated handling cell fed by a roller conveyor, designed to automate the handling of orders ahead of dispatch. Engineers are currently configuring and testing the equipment on site.

Alongside the new line, CosmoFarm has installed multiple rows of inclined roller flow lanes to speed the movement of completed orders onto delivery vehicles. Together, the two installations are designed to significantly reduce processing and loading times, allowing vehicles to depart earlier. The Company expects to report operational results once the new infrastructure is fully up and running.

Automation at CosmoFarm's distribution center in Peristeri, Athens

Building on a Record of Growth

The investment builds on strong growth at CosmoFarm, which reached a previously disclosed annualized revenue run-rate of over $60 million based on second-quarter 2026 revenue, with this momentum continuing into the third quarter. That is more than four times its revenue before Cosmos Health acquired the business. It serves approximately 360 pharmacies daily within a network of more than 1,500, and faster processing and loading are expected to allow it to add more pharmacies to established routes at limited incremental cost.

With its ongoing investments in robotics, automation and artificial intelligence, including the new processing and loading infrastructure, the Company believes the CosmoFarm platform could support over $120 million in annual revenue.

Capacity for Consolidation

The added capacity also supports CosmoFarm's consolidation strategy in Greece's fragmented pharmaceutical wholesale market. Since 2019, CosmoFarm has completed multiple bolt-on acquisitions of regional distribution networks, integrating their customers onto its automated platform, and the expanded infrastructure positions it to absorb further acquired volume.

A further network acquisition remains at the letter of intent stage. The target network generates approximately €10 million (approximately $11.3 million) in annual gross revenue and is owned by an established pharmaceutical company that has served the Greek market for almost 40 years. If completed, it would be CosmoFarm's largest acquisition to date. The transaction is subject to a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that it will be completed.

CEO Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "CosmoFarm has grown more than four times under our ownership, and speed is what wins and keeps pharmacies in our market. This investment is designed to process orders faster and get our vehicles on the road sooner, which should mean better service for our customers and more capacity on every route.

"We expect it to help us keep adding pharmacies, organically and through acquisitions, without adding proportional cost, and the letter of intent we signed this year would, if completed, be our largest acquisition yet. It is the next step in building CosmoFarm into a platform that could support over $120 million in annual revenue."

CosmoFarm | A Cosmos Health Company

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

Note: CosmoFarm figures are based on management data, are preliminary and unaudited, and may differ from amounts in the Company's financial statements. The annualized run-rate is calculated from second-quarter 2026 revenue, takes into account third-quarter 2026 results, and is not a forecast. U.S. dollar figures reflect euro/U.S. dollar exchange rate changes. Expected improvements and revenue capacity are management estimates based on current expectations; actual results may differ materially.

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-healths-cosmofarm-begins-commissioning-new-automated-order-pro-1247304