

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.046 billion, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $1.711 billion, or $1.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.242 billion or $1.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $8.843 billion from $7.823 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.046 Bln. vs. $1.711 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $8.843 Bln vs. $7.823 Bln last year.



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