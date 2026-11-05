

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $591 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $721 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $720 million or $1.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $2.391 billion from $2.422 billion last year.



Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $591 Mln. vs. $721 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.391 Bln vs. $2.422 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.25 To $ 6.35 Full year revenue guidance: $ 9.220 B To $ 9.320 B



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