

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.140 billion, or $8.25 per share. This compares with $536 million, or $3.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $9.438 billion from $8.317 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.140 Bln. vs. $536 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.25 vs. $3.86 last year. -Revenue: $9.438 Bln vs. $8.317 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 10 %



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