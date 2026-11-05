

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy (EVRG) reported third quarter GAAP earnings of $612.9 million, or $2.59 per share, compared to $475.0 million, or $2.03 per share, for the third quarter 2025. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share were $609.9 million and $2.58 per share, respectively, compared to $475.1 million and $2.03, respectively, in third quarter 2025.



The company raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.35 to $4.50 from original guidance range of $4.14 to $4.34. The company reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6% to 8%+ through 2030 based on the original 2026 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint of $4.24. The company expects annual adjusted EPS growth to exceed 8% beginning in 2028 and through 2030.



The Board declared a dividend on common stock of $0.7225 per share payable on December 18, 2026. The dividends are payable to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2026.



David Campbell, CEO, said: 'We are also pleased to announce the signing of three amendments to previously signed electric service agreements that, in total, are expected to drive approximately 250 megawatts of incremental load, further augmenting the affordability benefits for our customers as provided by the large load power service tariff.'



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Evergy shares are down 0.68 percent to $85.62.



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