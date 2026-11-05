

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $296.6 million, or $4.87 per share. This compares with $207.5 million, or $3.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $282.7 million or $4.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $2.193 billion from $2.011 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $296.6 Mln. vs. $207.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.87 vs. $3.32 last year. -Revenue: $2.193 Bln vs. $2.011 Bln last year.



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