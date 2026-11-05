Ondas Inc.: Ondas Plans Significant U.S. Manufacturing Expansion to Scale Low-Cost ULTRA ISR Aircraft Production, Targeting 10 Aircraft per Month by 2028

U.S. Air Force requirements underscore the need for affordable, long-endurance and attritable ISR capacity

Definitive agreement to acquire ULTRA airframe manufacturer Stemme in all-cash transaction would accelerate ULTRA production and support U.S. manufacturing expansion

Expansion targets 10 ULTRA aircraft per month by 2028 to serve U.S., allied and dual-use missions

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, announced today plans to expand production of ULTRA, its long-endurance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, including in the United States, targeting 10 aircraft per month by 2028. To support this expansion, Ondas has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Stemme GmbH ("Stemme"), ULTRA's airframe manufacturer, in an all-cash transaction. The planned acquisition would strengthen Ondas' manufacturing capacity and supply chain to meet growing U.S. and allied demand for affordable, persistent ISR, with additional dual-use opportunities.

Ondas' long-endurance ISR platform ULTRA is operationally deployed by the U.S. Air Force and is capable of more than 70 hours of flight time with over 400 pounds of payload capacity. Built on Stemme's type-certified S12 composite airframe, the military-hardened, uncrewed platform uses its commercial aviation foundation to provide a lower-cost option for persistent ISR. Its endurance supports extended time on station and limits the frequency of aircraft rotations, while its modular payload architecture supports electro-optical and infrared sensing, radio-frequency collection and communications relay. These capabilities also support dual-use opportunities in border and maritime surveillance, disaster response, environmental monitoring and commercial infrastructure inspection, where sustained coverage across wide areas at a manageable operating cost is an operational requirement.

Demand for persistent ISR continues to outpace available capacity as combatant commands seek wider-area coverage, increased time on station and greater resilience in contested and distributed operating environments. In response, the U.S. Department of War is advancing a mixed-fleet approach that combines high-end crewed assets with autonomous and uncrewed platforms, networked sensors and lower-cost, attritable aircraft that can be fielded at scale. These initiatives prioritize affordable mass, modularity and rapid production, reinforcing the need for systems such as ULTRA that can augment scarce high-value platforms, expand operational coverage and deliver persistent ISR without the cost and risk associated with traditional aircraft.

Ondas has developed a plan to significantly expand ULTRA production capacity to meet urgent global demand for ISR capabilities. The proposed acquisition of Stemme is central to this strategy and would support the onshoring and localization of airframe production in the United States. Stemme, the certified German manufacturer of ULTRA's S12 airframe, currently operates at approximately 25% of production capacity across its facilities in Strausberg and Pasewalk, which span approximately 135,571 square feet of design, production and maintenance space. Ondas plans to increase utilization of these facilities while establishing significant U.S. airframe production capacity with 345,000 square feet of planned production space to shorten supply lines and improve responsiveness to U.S. customer requirements. The acquisition would also reduce reliance on an external supplier and enable closer coordination between engineering and production as ULTRA scales.

"Our objective is to align aircraft production with the scale of customer requirements," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Acquiring Stemme would give us greater control over airframe capacity, cost and schedule as we work toward 10 ULTRA aircraft per month by 2028 and bring significant production capacity to the United States. This plan connects an operational, lower-cost ISR aircraft with an existing manufacturing base that has capacity to support increased production."

"ULTRA was designed to deliver persistent ISR at long range, at a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms," said Ryan Hartman, President and CEO of Ondas Sentinel. "Our focus now is building more aircraft, faster. Bringing Stemme into Ondas Sentinel would put the airframe, the engineering and the production line under one roof, so we can respond faster to customer requirements, meet demand as ULTRA scales and iterate the design of ULTRA for future U.S. Air Force requirements."

Koenraad Geurts and Benjamin de Broqueville, Co-CEOs of Stemme, shared their enthusiasm for the strategic milestone: "We are incredibly excited about our future with Ondas and look forward to what we will achieve together as we enter this next chapter of growth and innovation within the Ondas Sentinel group."

Stemme holds EASA, LBA and FAA airworthiness approvals and operates an FAA Part 145 repair station, complementing its airframe manufacturing, engineering and maintenance capabilities. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

About Stemme GmbH

Stemme GmbH is a vertically integrated German aircraft original equipment manufacturer specializing in high-performance motor gliders, special-mission aerospace platforms and UAV-enabling aerostructures. With operations in Strausberg and Pasewalk, Germany, Stemme holds airworthiness approvals from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the Luftfahrt-Bundesamt (LBA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and operates an FAA Part 145 repair station. Its flagship S12 platform serves both private aviation and defense customers, including as the core airframe for the ULTRA long-endurance ISR system. Stemme also operates a growing aftermarket, refurbishment and maintenance services business. For more information, visit www.stemme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

Jill Vacek

Director of Communications, Ondas Sentinel

jvacek@worldview.space

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-plans-significant-u.s.-manufacturing-expansion-to-scale-low-1247139