Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 4 November 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|434.61
|428.40
|NAV with debt at fair value
|439.04
|432.82
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
5 November 2026
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
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