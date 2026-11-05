

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labor productivity in the U.S. surged by more than expected in the third quarter of 2026, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said labor productivity spiked by 3.6 percent in the third quarter after jumping by an upwardly revised 2.1 percent in the second quarter.



Economists had expected labor productivity to grow by 3.0 percent compared to the 1.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs fell by 0.7 percent in the third quarter after surging by an upwardly revised 1.9 percent in the second quarter.



Unit labor costs were expected to climb by 0.6 percent compared to the 1.2 percent jump originally reported for the previous quarter.



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