AmeriLife and Palantir Announce Enterprise Partnership to Bring AI-Driven Transformation to Insurance and Retirement Distribution

The partnership with one of the global leaders in AI and data operating platforms is already delivering workflows in production at Crump Life Insurance Services, with deployment underway across the enterprise.

CLEARWATER AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national organization that develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, today announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), a global leader in advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence platforms. The enterprise-wide agreement brings Palantir's Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to AmeriLife's Health and Wealth distribution organizations to support a broad range of workflows across the business, beginning with Crump Life Insurance Services.

The partnership marks a fundamental shift in how AmeriLife operates. Rather than layering AI tools on top of existing processes, AmeriLife is building an AI-driven operating model on a single, unified data foundation. This model is designed to deliver a faster, more connected experience for the agents, advisors, financial professionals, and carrier partners AmeriLife serves, and to set a new benchmark for independent insurance and retirement product distribution.

"Across our industry, the conversation about AI has largely been about productivity tools and digital assistants," said Scott R. Perry, chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "Partnering with Palantir, which is widely trusted with some of the most complex and consequential data challenges in the world, allows us to rebuild how our business runs, from the first client conversation to the placed policy. We're already seeing results at Crump, and this partnership ignites the next phase of AmeriLife's transformation across our Health and Wealth distribution businesses."

The partnership is already delivering results. Following a successful pilot, Palantir-powered capabilities are in production at Crump Life Insurance Services, one of the nation's leading third-party distributors of life insurance and annuities, as part of the next generation of its ACE platform, which supports Crump's case management and back-office operations.

Over the coming months, AmeriLife and Palantir will deploy AI-driven capabilities across a range of workflows and functions throughout the business, designed to accelerate how business moves, improve visibility for agents and advisors, and create a more connected experience across AmeriLife's Health and Wealth distribution networks.

"AmeriLife is putting AI at the center of how its business operates and how it serves insurance and financial professionals," said Ryan Taylor, Chief Revenue and Legal Officer at Palantir. "By deploying Foundry and AIP to work across its Health and Wealth businesses, AmeriLife is building a durable operating advantage in a complex, highly regulated industry. What's already in production at Crump is just the beginning."

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About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 325,000 insurance agents, advisors, and financial professionals, and 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Lisa Gordon

Palantir

media@palantir.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-and-palantir-announce-enterprise-partnership-to-bring-1246565