Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL) (AIM: GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces its intention to apply for the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") to be admitted to the Equity Shares (International Commercial Companies Secondary Listing) ("ICCSL") segment of the Official List maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") ("Official List") and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's ("London Stock Exchange") main market for listed securities ("Main Market") (together, "Admission").

The Company has determined that Admission to the ICCSL is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders, reflecting the Company's strategy to build a mid-tier gold producer with the advancement of its gold and copper assets in Chile and the Company's proposed graduation of its Canadian listing from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Galantas will not be raising any funds or offering any new securities in connection with Admission of the publication of the related prospectus. The Admission will be effected through an introduction of the Company's existing Common Shares.

Admission is subject to the approval by the FCA of a prospectus and the Ordinary Shares being admitted by the FCA to the ICCSL segment of the Official List and by the London Stock Exchange to trading on the Main Market. The Company is currently progressing workstreams to facilitate the Admission and, subject to the satisfaction of these conditions, Admission is expected to occur prior to 31 December 2026.

Accordingly, the Company hereby gives notice of the intended cancellation of trading of its Common Shares on AIM in accordance with Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Company's listing on AIM is expected to be cancelled concurrently with Admission, and in any event no earlier than 4 December 2026 (being at least 20 business days after the date of this announcement).

Admission is not conditional upon shareholder approval. Galantas shareholders should note that the Company's Common Shares will cease to be traded on AIM with effect from Admission and should consult their own professional advisors regarding the consequences of Admission.

The Company will make a further announcement on the status of the proposed applications for Admission, together with the timeline for Admission, in due course.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of Andacollo Gold and exploration at Indiana, both projects located in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "will", "would", "could", "should", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "continue" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the admission to the ICCSL; and the receipt of approvals by the FCA.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to receive any required approvals.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the London Stock Exchange website.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended). This information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

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