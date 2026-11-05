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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
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18,82018,89017:10
18,73018,92517:01
ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 15:38 Uhr
159 Leser
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KeyBank, Urban ArtWorks and GSBA Unveil Community Mural at Capitol Hill Branch

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / KeyBank, in partnership with Urban ArtWorks and the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA), recently celebrated the unveiling of a new community mural designed by local artist Glynn Rosenberg at KeyBank's Capitol Hill branch. The mural brings together community leaders, artists, business partners and residents to recognize a project that celebrates opportunity, inclusion, belonging, and financial empowerment for all while reflecting the energy, diversity, and creativity of the Capitol Hill community.

The mural artist was selected through a competitive, countywide call for artists managed by Urban ArtWorks. The artwork reflects the diversity, vibrancy and unique character of Capitol Hill while highlighting themes of opportunity, connection and neighborhood pride.

The project represents a collaboration between KeyBank, Urban ArtWorks and GSBA, organizations committed to strengthening communities through investment, partnership and engagement. During the unveiling ceremony, representatives from each organization spoke about the importance of creating welcoming spaces that reflect and celebrate the communities they serve.

"This mural represents more than public art. It is a celebration of the people, cultures and connections that make Capitol Hill such a special place," said Brian Marlow, Washington Market President for KeyBank.

"Public art has the power to bring people together and tell the stories that make neighborhoods unique," said Amanda Hashagen, Executive Director of Urban ArtWorks. "This mural reflects the creativity, diversity and resilience of Capitol Hill, and we're proud to have partnered on a project that will inspire and welcome community members for years to come."

"This mural is a reflection of the inclusive and vibrant spirit that defines Capitol Hill," said Ilona Lohrey, President and CEO of GSBA. "When businesses, artists and community organizations come together, we create spaces that foster connection, celebrate diversity and strengthen the fabric of our neighborhoods."

Now permanently displayed on the branch exterior, the mural serves as a lasting symbol of community pride and a reminder of what's possible when organizations come together to invest in the places where people live, work and gather.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-urban-artworks-and-gsba-unveil-community-mural-at-capitol-hi-1247317

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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