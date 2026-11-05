New capabilities automate client intake, document organization, and data extraction while keeping tax professionals in control

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced new agentic tax preparation capabilities within CCH iFirm powered by Expert AI. Embedded directly in the CCH iFirm workflow, the capabilities help Canadian tax professionals streamline key steps while retaining control over review and validation.

From gathering client information and following up on missing documents to sorting files and entering data, tax preparation involves numerous repetitive steps before professionals can focus on reviewing a return.

"Accounting firms are looking for AI to do more than automate individual tasks. They're looking to improve how information moves through the tax workflow and reaches professionals when they need it," said Rocco Impreveduto, Vice President Segment Leader, Performance Market at Wolters Kluwer. "This latest advancement to the CCH iFirm ecosystem brings these capabilities together to help professionals spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time applying the expertise and judgment their clients depend on."

How CCH iFirm Taxprep creates efficiencies from intake to return

CCH iFirm Taxprep powered by Expert AI uses prior-year return information and in-progress answers to ask relevant questions. Expert AI agents then classify incoming tax documents, extract key information and organize it for professional review. Rather than automating isolated tasks, these capabilities work together to move information from data collection into return preparation.

Tax professionals remain in control, reviewing and validating information before it moves forward.

"In our upcoming 2027 Future Ready Accountant report, six in ten Canadian firms say AI is delivering better-than-expected results in both workload relief and client advisory services," Impreveduto said. "Efficiency creates capacity, but the real value comes from turning that capacity into better outcomes for clients, professionals and the business."

For more information, visit the iFirm Taxprep website.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Ben Wagner

Associate Director, External Communications

Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +1 651-707-4566

Benjamin.Wagner@wolterskluwer.com