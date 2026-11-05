

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the results of the third wave of Operation Highway Shield, a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration-led, multiagency operation targeting unqualified big rig drivers and criminal activity on American roads.



FMCSA inspectors partnered with Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Arkansas Highway Police for a 48-hour operation to crack down on unsafe drivers, hazardous vehicles, and fraudulent practices along Arkansas highways and major freight corridors.



The operation resulted in 393 drivers and vehicles placed out of service, 183 English Language Proficiency (ELP) violations, 74 immigration violations referred for federal immigrations enforcement, 44 criminal arrests, and one stolen trailer recovered.



'Gone are the days of dangerous-and many times illegal and foreign-drivers putting American lives at risk on our roads. Under the Trump Administration, we are restoring law and order,' said Secretary Duffy. 'This latest wave of Operation Highway Shield has pulled over 300 dangerous drivers off the road including 183 foreign drivers that couldn't read road signs. We are not slowing down when it comes to keeping Americans safe on our roads.'



In August, USDOT, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud teamed up to launch an interagency effort to crack down on fraud in the trucking industry. As part of the crackdown, FMCSA carried out the emergency removal of 110 commercial driver's license schools associated with more than 5,000 drivers who failed English language proficiency tests and put 160 more schools on notice.



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