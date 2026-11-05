Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (the "Companies" or "Benton") and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Companies" or "Metals Creek") announces that the Companies have signed an option agreement dated November 5, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Brutus Mining Inc. ("Brutus"). under which Brutus has been granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Bay of Islands Project (the "Project") in Western Newfoundland (see Figure 1). The Project is comprised of three (3) licenses totalling 334 claim units with an area of 83.5 square kilometres and is considered favourable for potentially hosting natural hydrogen.





Figure 1. Bay of Islands Hydrogen Project - Regional Geology Map in Western Newfoundland

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Atlantic Canada is emerging as a highly prospective area for hydrogen exploration, with Western Newfoundland having experienced a recent increase in project generation, such as First Atlantic Nickel's Ophiolite-X project and Luma Hydrogen's Lewis Hills Hydrogen Claims, both proximal to and in geologically similar environments to Brutus' Bay of Islands Project.

A 2024 study evaluating natural hydrogen potential across Quebec noted that the "potential for natural hydrogen in southern Quebec is not necessarily limited to these areas. Key areas of interest include: 1) ophiolite complexes, which are correlative with the Bay of Islands complex in Newfoundland where Szponar et al. (2013) sampled strongly alkaline and highly reducing water sources containing dissolved hydrogen."

Similarly, a 1985 article from Tectonophysics suggests that the Bay of Islands Complex (which hosts First Atlantic Nickel's Ophiolite-X project) and the Coastal Complex (which hosts Brutus' Bay of Islands project) ophiolites formed within a main ocean basin (i.e., the early Paleozoic Iapetus Ocean) along a seafloor spreading center and ridge-ridge transform fault, respectively.

Planned Work

The Project will be further evaluated utilizing a compilation of public geoscience data and structural interpretation leading to a proposed soil-gas survey and seismic mapping during the 2027 field season.

Terms of the Agreement

Pursuant to the Agreement entered into on November 5, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), Brutus has an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Project, by paying the Optionors an aggregate of $100,000 in cash ($20,000 within 10 business days of the Effective Date and $30,000 and $50,000 on or before the first and second anniversaries of the Effective Date) and issuing to the Optionors 1,200,000 common shares in the capital of Brutus (the "Shares") at a deemed price per Share of $0.76 (200,000 Shares within 30 business days of the Effective Date and 400,000 and 600,000 Shares on or before the first and second anniversaries of the Effective Date). Brutus may accelerate any cash payment or Share issuance at its election.

Upon exercise of the Option, the Optionors will be granted a 3% Gross Metals Returns ("GMR") on the Project with 1.5% of the GMR being redeemable for a $1,000,000 payment to the Optionors. In the instance that the Option is not fully exercised, the Project must have work expenditures able to keep the three (3) licenses in good standing for at least six (6) months if and so returned.

In addition to any hold period required under applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the Shares issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to contractual resale restrictions. The first and second tranche Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions expiring thirty-six (36) months from issuance, with the exception of 100,000 Shares under the first tranche and 100,000 Shares under the second tranche. The third tranche Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions expiring twelve (12) months from issuance. The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the CSE.

References

1 - Large-Scale Screening for Natural Hydrogen: A Quebec's Perspective

2 - Geochemical and geological evidence bearing on the origin of the Bay of Islands and Coastal Complex ophiolites of western Newfoundland

Both of these projects are located in Western Newfoundland and cover large portions of prospective large sedimentary basins (Parson's Pond Basin and Deer Lake Basin) which have been under explored for both H and He. Both basins are interpreted to be highly prospective environments to host both H and He with the presence of porous sandstones and conglomerates with associated mudstones and shales capping these formations. More importantly, the presence of chrome, serpentine with associated groundwater provide the mechanism to produce hydrogen including regional fault structures providing a pathway for H or He to migrate to the structural trap.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton is currently planning a spinout to shareholders of its high-grade Great Burnt copper gold project, has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its Dominion Copper - Zinc - Gold project, Victoria West/South Gold Projects, Stoney Caldera Copper - Gold Project and it's various Hydrogen - Hellium projects on the west coast of Newfoundland.

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

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The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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