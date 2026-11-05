Olympus Announces U.S. Launch of Next Generation Thulium Fiber Laser Platform

SOLTIVE Gemini® Offers Versatility for Stone Management and Soft Tissue Procedures

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to advancing endoscopy-enabled care, today announced the U.S. launch of the next-generation thulium fiber laser (TFL) platform designed to provide responsive, adaptable energy delivery for stone management and soft tissue applications.

The SOLTIVE Gemini® 60W Laser System features StoneSense technology, which is designed to stop laser emission when the surgical fiber is not aimed at a stone to help reduce the risk of mucosal tissue damage during endoscopic stone fragmentation.1

Kidney stones are a common condition, and instances have continued to rise. In the U.S., about 5 in every 100 people roughly 30 years ago developed a kidney stone. Now, about 1 in 10 people will develop a kidney stone in their lifetime, kidney stones in children have become more common and kidney stone attacks result in more than 600,000 emergency room visits annually.2

"There's a lot of excitement among urologists about the Gemini laser. I can say from my personal experience that the advances in laser technology the Gemini offers, such as spectral feedback, enhance the safety and efficacy of the TFL laser," said Dr. Mantu Gupta, Professor of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Mount Sinai Kidney Stone Center. "The Gemini platform is an evolution of thulium fiber laser (TFL) technology which can help reduce the risk of mucosal damage and offer a range of applications from training newer urologists to performing more advanced stone lithotripsy procedures."

SOLTIVE Gemini® features six pulse modes for stone and soft tissue procedures:

Regular: Standard pulse shape as a flat-top pulse used for lithotripsy and soft tissue procedures

Standard pulse shape as a flat-top pulse used for lithotripsy and soft tissue procedures Continuous Wave (CW): Constant and uninterrupted laser power for soft tissue procedures such as tissue vaporization and coagulation 3

Constant and uninterrupted laser power for soft tissue procedures such as tissue vaporization and coagulation Fragmentation Pulse: Special pulse shape optimized for stone ablation into large fragments

Special pulse shape optimized for stone ablation into large fragments Minimal Retropulsion Pulse Mode (MRP): Designed to reduce retropulsion effect during the treatment of small stones (<5 mm) 4

Designed to reduce retropulsion effect during the treatment of small stones (<5 mm) Enucleation Pulse: Unique pulse shape to provide a uniform coagulation margin throughout enucleation procedures allowing for an improved hemostasis effect as compared to standard Thulium Fiber Laser pulse 5

Unique pulse shape to provide a uniform coagulation margin throughout enucleation procedures allowing for an improved hemostasis effect as compared to standard Thulium Fiber Laser pulse Minimal Carbonization Pulse: Special pulse shape designed for soft tissue incision and excision with reduced tissue carbonization6

SOLTIVE Gemini® also features Guided Mode for stone management, soft tissue and BPH procedures. Guided Mode is a procedure-based parameter selection mode developed with internationally recognized endourology experts to assist users in selecting laser treatment settings.7

"Olympus is driven to bring new innovation to the market, providing physicians with the tools to help them meet their clinical goals. As part of our commitment to patient focus, we are excited to launch SOLTIVE Gemini which offers flexibility to tailor energy delivery," said Seiji Kuramoto, Executive Officer and Surgical and Interventional Solutions Division Head at Olympus. "The advanced technology featured in the newest thulium fiber laser platform offers clinicians versatility and control to help provide their patients with the best possible care."

Visit the urology product page for more information about the entire Olympus urological portfolio.

The SOLTIVE Gemini® 60W Laser System should only be used by physicians and staff who have read and understand the Instructions for Use (IFU) and who are trained in laser safety. As with all laser-based and surgical procedures, there are inherent risks, including potential tissue injury, bleeding, infection, and eye or skin exposure to laser radiation. Additional risks may arise from improper use, device malfunction, or use outside recommended conditions. Careful adherence to the Instructions for Use, including appropriate training, protective measures, and patient monitoring, is essential to minimize these risks.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit the Olympus website and follow the Olympus LinkedIn account.

1 Data on file with Olympus (RPT-01239)

2 Urology Care Foundation, "Urology A-Z: Kidney Stones." Updated Sept. 2026

3 Data on file with Olympus (RPT-01057)

4 Data on file with Olympus (RPT-00247)

5 Data on file with Olympus (RPT-01109)

6 Data on file with Olympus (RPT-01111)

7 Data on file with Olympus (RPT-01108)

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SOURCE Olympus