

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corporation (OCPNF) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY52.146 billion, or JPY48.65 per share. This compares with JPY29.187 billion, or JPY25.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to JPY509.593 billion from JPY454.350 billion last year.



Olympus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY52.146 Bln. vs. JPY29.187 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY48.65 vs. JPY25.96 last year. -Revenue: JPY509.593 Bln vs. JPY454.350 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 105.07 To JPY 97.09 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.076 T To JPY 1.064 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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