

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, vertically integrated food-tech and delivery platform Wonder Group, Inc. announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 regarding a proposed initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The platform that owns the delivery app Grubhub and meal prep company Blue Apron further added that it has yet to decide the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering.



The New York-based company intends to use the new investment for rapid expansion, Bloomberg reports.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News