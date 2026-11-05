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2C

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Stuttgart
05.11.26 | 18:32
16,070 Euro
-9,05 % -1,600
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,97016,22019:01
16,02016,17019:01
Dow Jones News
05.11.2026 18:33 Uhr
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2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of October 31, 2026

DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of October 31, 2026 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of 
October 31, 2026 
05-Nov-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 

Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of October 
31, 2026 

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the 
Autorité des Marchés Financiers 

Date     Total Number of Shares Comprising the Total Number of Theoretical   Total Number of Exercisable 
       Share Capital             Voting Rights          Voting Rights1 
 
 
31/10/2026  22 596 441               28 851 733            28 832 745

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, minus the number of shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data storage.

Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and provides energy-efficient technology solutions to industries including technology, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research and data centers. In fiscal year 2025-2026, the Group generated revenue of EUR386.5 million.

2CRSi has been listed since June 2018, initially on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013341781), before transferring to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi 
   03 68 41 10 60             Seitosei.Actifin 
 
  investors@2crsi.com            Foucauld Charavay 
 
                     Financial Communication

06 70 83 79 15

foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - October 2026 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2429458 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2429458 05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2429458&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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