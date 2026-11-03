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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 09:42
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181,72181,7609:43
181,74181,7609:43
Dow Jones News
03.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
308 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: Binding order of over EUR60 million1: 2CRSi to deliver 83 NVIDIA HGX B300 AI servers to Exaion by the end of 2026

DJ 2CRSi SA: Binding order of over EUR60 million1: 2CRSi to deliver 83 NVIDIA HGX B300 AI servers to Exaion by the end of 2026 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Binding order of over EUR60 million1: 2CRSi to deliver 83 NVIDIA HGX B300 AI servers to Exaion by the end of 
2026 
03-Nov-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
Binding order of over EUR60 million[1]: 2CRSi to deliver 83 NVIDIA HGX B300 AI servers to Exaion by the end of 2026 
 
Exaion builds on its strategic partnership with 2CRSi, in place since 2021, to accelerate the development of sovereign 
AI inference 

Strasbourg, France - November 3, 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces that it has received a binding order of over EUR60 million from Exaion, its partner 
since 2021, for 83 NVIDIA HGX B300 AI servers, along with associated storage and maintenance services. 

2CRSi and Exaion: a strategic partnership since 2021 supporting sustainable digital infrastructure and artificial 
intelligence 
 
Since 2021, 2CRSi and Exaion have been building a strategic collaboration to design and deploy high-performance 
computing (HPC) infrastructure that combines computing power, energy efficiency, and a low environmental footprint. 
 
The partnership draws on the complementary expertise of the two companies. 2CRSi contributes its know-how in designing 
and manufacturing high-performance servers, along with its innovative immersion cooling technologies, while Exaion 
brings its expertise in digital infrastructure, cloud, and advanced computing services. 
 
Exaion currently operates four data centers in France and Canada and aims to reach 300 MW of capacity, with 20 MW 
expected to be operational in 2027. This new order will enable 2CRSi to support its customer as it expands its offering 
from model training to private on-premises inference, supporting data control and digital sovereignty. 
 
Fatih BALYELI, Chairman and CEO of Exaion, said: "The arrival of these servers will allow us to significantly 
accelerate the rollout of our strategy. Private on-premises inference is a key priority for companies that want to take 
full advantage of artificial intelligence while keeping control of their strategic data. At Exaion, we firmly believe 
that digital sovereignty depends on the ability to deploy high-performing, secure, and fully controlled computing 
infrastructure. Our partnership with 2CRSi brings together complementary technological expertise to support this 
ambition and meet organizations' growing needs for trusted AI." 

This collaboration illustrates 2CRSi's position as a leading technology player in next-generation computing 
infrastructure, at the crossroads of artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, and digital transformation. It also 
demonstrates the company's ability to support specialized operators in deploying HPC and AI solutions, in France and 
internationally. 
 
The 83 servers will be deployed by the end of 2026: the first 17 will be delivered this week, 33 by the end of 
November, and the final 33 before the end of December. 

Alain WILMOUTH, Chairman and CEO of 2CRSi, said: "We are very proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with 
Exaion. This new order reflects the renewed confidence of our customers and suppliers in our solutions. With more than 
80 servers to deliver by the end of the year, we are also demonstrating our ability to rapidly deliver 
latest-generation AI infrastructure, designed and assembled in France." 

About Exaion 
 
Exaion was co-founded in 2020 by Fatih Balyeli and Laurent Bernou-Mazars, who became its CEO and CTO, respectively. 
Aligned with the EDF Group's purpose, Exaion is a spin-off of the EDF Pulse Incubation entrepreneurial program. It 
supports industries in their digital transformation with a responsible and sustainable approach: upgrading legacy 
supercomputers, using predominantly low-carbon electricity, and recovering waste heat. Its mission is focused on data: 
accelerating its processing, securing it, and making it easier for users to access and control. Its experts develop 
high-performing, innovative, and sovereign solutions and services. Exaion Inc., its subsidiary based in Montreal, 
Canada, serves the needs of North American customers. 
 
For more information: www.exaion.com 
 
About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance IT servers and 
innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates on several continents and provides highly energy-efficient 
technology solutions to sectors such as technology, industry, video gaming, scientific research, and data centers. 
2CRSi was listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris in June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
 
2CRSi Contacts 
 
2CRSi            Seitosei.Actifin               Seitosei.Actifin 
 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA    Foucauld Charavay               Isabelle Dray 
 
Director France       Financial Communications           Financial Press Relations 
 
press@2crsi.com       foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com    isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
+33 3 68 41 10 70      +33 6 37 83 33 19               +33 6 85 36 85 11

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] List price

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi-CP-20261103-EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2427094 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2427094 03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2427094&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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