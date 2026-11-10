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2CRSi SA: UET and 2CRSi Partner to Bring Validated, Warranty-Backed, Immersion-Cooled AI Compute to the Edge

DJ 2CRSi SA: UET and 2CRSi Partner to Bring Validated, Warranty-Backed, Immersion-Cooled AI Compute to the Edge 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: UET and 2CRSi Partner to Bring Validated, Warranty-Backed, Immersion-Cooled AI Compute to the Edge 
10-Nov-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
UET and 2CRSi Partner to Bring Validated, Warranty-Backed, Immersion-Cooled AI Compute to the Edge 
 
2CRSi validates UET's VectorEdge Large and backs its servers inside it with a warranty of up to three years. The 
companies will show VectorEdge Carbon at SC26. 

MARCO ISLAND, Florida, 10 November 2026 - Universal Edge Technologies (UET), maker of the VectorEdge family of 
deployable AI compute systems and 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, today announced a technical partnership. 2CRSi evaluated and validated UET's VectorEdge Large 
and backs its servers running in the Large's single-phase immersion cooling with a warranty of up to three years. 2CRSi 
will soon begin validating the VectorEdge Carbon. 
 
The partnership addresses a key concern for customers considering immersion cooling: whether servers stay reliable over 
the long term. Customers get data center-class GPU compute at remote, industrial, commercial and defense sites that 
runs without a data hall or external HVAC, backed by the server warranty they would expect inside a data center. 
 
Most immersion-cooled deployments are assembled from separate suppliers: a tank from one company, servers from another, 
and power and controls from a third. VectorEdge arrives as one system. Compute, immersion cooling, power distribution 
and controls are engineered, built and tested together, so customers have one platform to deploy and one partner 
accountable for it. 
 
The partnership also expands UET's reach in domestic and international markets. UET works with 2CRSi's U.S. company to 
serve U.S. customers, including government agencies, with TAA-compliant configurations available. UET works with 2CRSi 
in France to serve customers in allied countries. 2CRSi engineers help size and configure the compute inside each 
VectorEdge deployment for the workload it has to run. 
 
"Every buyer asks us whether servers hold up in immersion. 2CRSi answered that with its engineering and its warranty," 
said Trace Woodbury, CEO of UET. "We build partnerships where we can do more together than alone. 2CRSi has built 
high-performance servers for two decades, and it now stands behind them inside VectorEdge Large, wherever our customers 
need AI to run." 
 
"Most immersion projects we see bring together a tank from one company, servers from another and power from a third. 
VectorEdge is the first time we have seen it all engineered as one system. We tested the platform, and we stand behind 
our servers inside it," said Alain Wilmouth, Chairman and CEO of 2CRSi. 

VectorEdge systems use single-phase immersion cooling, produce no wastewater and need only power and a local network 
connection, with no WAN or cloud connection required: 
 
   -- VectorEdge Carbon: two-person portable, four NVIDIA H200 GPUs (or four NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell 
  Server Edition GPUs), 1 TB of memory, about 3.5 kW, designed to meet MIL-STD-810H. 
   -- VectorEdge Large: 24 or more NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs, 35 to 50 kW depending on environment and workload, 
  with no data hall or external HVAC required. 
  
 
SC26 attendees can see the VectorEdge Carbon in the 2CRSi booth 1211 in Chicago, November 17 to 19. To learn more, 
visit uet.ai or 2crsi.com. 

About UET 
Universal Edge Technologies (UET) builds VectorEdge, deployable AI compute systems that bring data center-class GPUs to 
places a data center cannot go, from the tactical edge to commercial sites with existing power. VectorEdge systems use 
single-phase immersion cooling, run without a data hall or external HVAC, and are designed and manufactured in the USA. 
UET is headquartered in Marco Island, Florida. Learn more at https://uet.ai/. 
 
  
Contacts UET 
Press & Investors 
media@uet.ai 
+1 786-292-4766 

About 2CRSi 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
Learn more at https://2crsi.com/ 

Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
 
investors@2crsi.com Foucauld Charavay                              Isabelle Dray 
 
press@2crsi.com   Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com        Press Relations 
          Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com                    isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
 
03 68 41 10 70 
          06 37 83 33 19                                06 85 36 85 11

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: UET and 2CRSi Partner to Bring Validated, Warranty-Backed, Immersion-Cooled AI Compute to the Edge 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2432066 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2432066 10-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2432066&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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