DJ 2CRSi SA: UET and 2CRSi Partner to Bring Validated, Warranty-Backed, Immersion-Cooled AI Compute to the Edge

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: UET and 2CRSi Partner to Bring Validated, Warranty-Backed, Immersion-Cooled AI Compute to the Edge 10-Nov-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release UET and 2CRSi Partner to Bring Validated, Warranty-Backed, Immersion-Cooled AI Compute to the Edge 2CRSi validates UET's VectorEdge Large and backs its servers inside it with a warranty of up to three years. The companies will show VectorEdge Carbon at SC26. MARCO ISLAND, Florida, 10 November 2026 - Universal Edge Technologies (UET), maker of the VectorEdge family of deployable AI compute systems and 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, today announced a technical partnership. 2CRSi evaluated and validated UET's VectorEdge Large and backs its servers running in the Large's single-phase immersion cooling with a warranty of up to three years. 2CRSi will soon begin validating the VectorEdge Carbon. The partnership addresses a key concern for customers considering immersion cooling: whether servers stay reliable over the long term. Customers get data center-class GPU compute at remote, industrial, commercial and defense sites that runs without a data hall or external HVAC, backed by the server warranty they would expect inside a data center. Most immersion-cooled deployments are assembled from separate suppliers: a tank from one company, servers from another, and power and controls from a third. VectorEdge arrives as one system. Compute, immersion cooling, power distribution and controls are engineered, built and tested together, so customers have one platform to deploy and one partner accountable for it. The partnership also expands UET's reach in domestic and international markets. UET works with 2CRSi's U.S. company to serve U.S. customers, including government agencies, with TAA-compliant configurations available. UET works with 2CRSi in France to serve customers in allied countries. 2CRSi engineers help size and configure the compute inside each VectorEdge deployment for the workload it has to run. "Every buyer asks us whether servers hold up in immersion. 2CRSi answered that with its engineering and its warranty," said Trace Woodbury, CEO of UET. "We build partnerships where we can do more together than alone. 2CRSi has built high-performance servers for two decades, and it now stands behind them inside VectorEdge Large, wherever our customers need AI to run." "Most immersion projects we see bring together a tank from one company, servers from another and power from a third. VectorEdge is the first time we have seen it all engineered as one system. We tested the platform, and we stand behind our servers inside it," said Alain Wilmouth, Chairman and CEO of 2CRSi. VectorEdge systems use single-phase immersion cooling, produce no wastewater and need only power and a local network connection, with no WAN or cloud connection required: -- VectorEdge Carbon: two-person portable, four NVIDIA H200 GPUs (or four NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs), 1 TB of memory, about 3.5 kW, designed to meet MIL-STD-810H. -- VectorEdge Large: 24 or more NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs, 35 to 50 kW depending on environment and workload, with no data hall or external HVAC required. SC26 attendees can see the VectorEdge Carbon in the 2CRSi booth 1211 in Chicago, November 17 to 19. To learn more, visit uet.ai or 2crsi.com. About UET Universal Edge Technologies (UET) builds VectorEdge, deployable AI compute systems that bring data center-class GPUs to places a data center cannot go, from the tactical edge to commercial sites with existing power. VectorEdge systems use single-phase immersion cooling, run without a data hall or external HVAC, and are designed and manufactured in the USA. UET is headquartered in Marco Island, Florida. Learn more at https://uet.ai/. Contacts UET Press & Investors media@uet.ai +1 786-292-4766 About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. Learn more at https://2crsi.com/ Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin investors@2crsi.com Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray press@2crsi.com Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Press Relations Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 03 68 41 10 70 06 37 83 33 19 06 85 36 85 11

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: UET and 2CRSi Partner to Bring Validated, Warranty-Backed, Immersion-Cooled AI Compute to the Edge

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2432066 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2432066 10-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2432066&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)