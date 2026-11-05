Elektros, Inc.: A U.S. Lithium Opportunity in Focus

ELEKTROS (OTC PINK:ELEK) continues its preliminary review of a potential hard-rock lithium property in northern New York

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Domestic Supply Chains Remain a Strategic Theme

The expansion of electric transportation and battery-based energy storage has kept lithium in focus across the global materials market. At the same time, manufacturers and policymakers continue to examine supply-chain resilience and the potential contribution of North American sources.

Against this backdrop, ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a publicly traded company on the OTC market, is evaluating a potential hard-rock lithium property in northern New York, close to the Canadian border but located on the U.S. side. The review is preliminary and exploratory. The company has not completed or announced an acquisition, verified a mineral resource or reserve independently, or established the economic viability of the property.

Potential Benefits of a U.S. Location

Should geological work and subsequent diligence support the opportunity, a domestic project could potentially create access to U.S. processing pathways and customers. Depending on the location, infrastructure and ultimate commercial arrangements, domestic sourcing could also reduce the need for some overseas shipping and international import-related steps.

These possibilities remain conditional. ELEKTROS has not established that the property contains an economically recoverable lithium deposit, that required permits can be obtained, or that a project would generate commercial returns.

Industry Outlook Highlights the Scale of the Market

An October 22, 2026 Benzinga article, "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," cited Benchmark Mineral Intelligence projections that worldwide lithium demand could more than triple by 2050. The cited outlook suggested that meeting potential demand could require 134 additional mines and investment exceeding $100 billion, reflecting growth in electric vehicles and stationary storage.

The industry outlook is not an ELEKTROS forecast and should not be interpreted as evidence of a resource, valuation or future performance for the New York property. The cited article focused on companies other than ELEKTROS.

Separate Workstreams: Lithium and EV Charging

In parallel with its lithium-related evaluation, ELEKTROS continues to explore possible development relationships associated with its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company considers the lithium opportunity and EV charging technology separate initiatives within its broader areas of interest.

No prototype launch, licensing transaction, commercial deployment, customer adoption or patent-derived revenue is being reported at this time.

A Disciplined Review Before Any Decision

The company's evaluation may include verification of property and mineral rights, independent geological assessment and sampling, review of environmental and land-use obligations, permitting analysis, potential processing and transportation routes, financing considerations and possible transaction terms.

ELEKTROS recognizes that a promising concept must be tested against technical evidence and realistic economics. The company will consider the findings and associated risks before deciding whether any further step is appropriate.

Shareholder Perspective

ELEKTROS appreciates the attention of shareholders and market participants interested in the future of domestic lithium supply. Management intends to pursue its evaluation with determination while maintaining a clear distinction between an opportunity under review and a project that has been proven, permitted or placed into production.

Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress. This news release is provided for informational purposes only; it is not an offer to sell securities or a recommendation to purchase ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. ELEKTROS has not acquired the potential northern New York property described in this release, and the property is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition of the northern New York property, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype.

Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including geological uncertainty; title and mineral-rights issues; permitting and environmental obligations; availability of capital; commodity-price changes; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; counterparties; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat."

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Benzinga article: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-u.s.-lithium-opportunity-in-focus-1247350