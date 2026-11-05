Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - John LaGourgue, Chief Executive Officer, First Canadian Graphite Inc. ("FC graphite" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCI), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





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About First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FCI)

FC graphite is engaged in the exploration of critical minerals and is committed to advancing its Lac Gueret South high-grade graphite property to support applications in energy transition and advanced technologies. The Lac Gueret South Project (formerly the Berkwood Project) borders Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan graphite project in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, approximately 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau in Quebec's Cote-Nord region, on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu. Recent work at Zone 13 has outlined a significant new high-grade graphite-bearing anomaly with a confirmed strike length of 3.3 km and widths exceeding 150 m. Prospecting on this discovery has returned surface and near-surface high-grade graphite, with 46 samples assaying up to 43.4% graphitic carbon (Cg). Refer to the Company's press releases dated July 30, 2026 and August 20, 2026. The Company's land claims and optioned ground now exceed 200 km², establishing one of the most extensive claim portfolios in the Lac Gueret Graphite District. With more than $10 million invested to date and significant exploration upside remaining, First Canadian Graphite is focused on expanding resources and advancing the project toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

To learn more, visit: https://www.fcgraphite.com/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322746