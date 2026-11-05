

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended testing two additional Ebola vaccine candidates in the ongoing Tumaini clinical trial in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), marking the first time vaccines specifically developed to protect against the Bundibugyo virus will be tested during an active outbreak.



The two vaccines are ChAdOx1, developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India, and mRNA-1469, developed by Moderna. WHO's independent panel of experts recommended further testing of both candidates based on early research and clinical evidence. The companies were notified early this week, and the vaccines will be included in the trial once they receive approval from national authorities.



The Tumaini trial is being conducted by the DRC's Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale, in partnership with the University of Antwerp in Belgium. WHO, Médecins Sans Frontières, Epicentre, the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and the DRC's health authorities are also supporting the initiative. Investments from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations have helped accelerate the development of the vaccines.



The trial aims to test several vaccine candidates through a single study. It uses a ring-vaccination method, in which people who have been in contact with confirmed Ebola patients are vaccinated to help prevent the virus from spreading further.



The method was successfully used during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa around 10 years ago. A major study in Guinea confirmed that Ervebo was effective against the Zaire ebolavirus, another type of Ebola virus. Ervebo is currently the first vaccine being tested in the Tumaini trial to determine whether it can also protect against the Bundibugyo virus.



Four vaccination groups have already been established, with more being planned. These groups include people who have come into contact with individuals who became sick or died from Ebola.



Meanwhile, research into potential treatments is also moving forward. The WHO-supported PARTNERS trial, which began in July, is examining whether the monoclonal antibody MBP134, the antiviral drug remdesivir, or a combination of the two can improve survival among patients with confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease.



Another potential treatment, maftivimab, will soon be included in the trial for further evaluation. A separate study is also testing obeldevisir to determine whether it can prevent the disease in people who have been exposed to the virus.



The first results from the treatment studies are expected in the coming months, while findings from the vaccine trial are likely to be available in early 2027.



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